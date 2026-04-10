The Mummy EXCLUSIVE: Jack Reynor talks about turning into Charlie Cannon and how Lee Cronin taps into fears for film

It’s not easy to challenge the narrative of an already beloved film, especially after it has an arguably very successful franchise. However, Lee Cronin is not one to shy away from challenges, and his upcoming feature film is just the proof. He brings his expertise in the horror space to a reimagination of The Mummy, which has already managed to keep the fans on the edges of their seats.

Jack Reynor spills on embodying Charlie Cannon in The Mummy

Ahead of the Warner Bros. production’s release in a week’s time, lead star Jack Reynor spoke to Pinkvilla about how it has been to step into the shoes of Charlie Cannon, an unsure father who has to deal with the disappearance of his daughter and face the consequences of her sudden return many years later, in a more strange manner than he expected.

Sharing his thoughts on first learning about the role, he said, “For Charlie, I felt it was important that he never really believed he was capable of being a father in the first place. I wanted to bring an anxiety about parenthood into the character—that he feels he has failed completely to protect his daughter, and that this weighs on him constantly. That creates a push and pull in him. On one hand, he wants to fulfill his responsibility as a parent. On the other hand, he is drawn toward the investigation—trying to figure out what happened—which becomes a kind of distraction from facing his current reality.”

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While at the start, Charlie is able to manage his job and build his family, things change when his child disappears, and his world falls apart. Talking about the effect of the incident on his character’s well-being, he added, “He becomes a broken person, trying to move forward day by day while feeling fundamentally inadequate as a father. One of the things I loved about the script is that, while it’s a horror film, it also has a noir element. This father should be focusing on caring for his children, but instead, he’s driven to investigate what happened. That investigative instinct is central to who he is. He pursues it like a mission, almost a hero’s journey, because he needs that sense of closure.”

Calling the film a ‘sum of all fears,’ he shared how The Mummy manages to target some ingrained apprehensions about people’s lives, “I think the film taps into very deep fears. Yes, there are jump scares and body horror, but in addition to that, it explores fears about life—parenthood, relationships, responsibility, and loss. The fear of losing a child is at the core of it, and the mystery surrounding that loss is something that will stay with the audience.”

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy releases internationally on April 17, 2026.

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