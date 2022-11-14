The Neighbourhood drummer Brandon Fried FIRED after The Marías' María Zardoya's sexual assault allegations

In a shocking state of affairs that shook Hollywood today, i.e. November 14, The Neighbourhood drummer Brandon Fried has been fired from the American rock band, after sexual assault allegations were pitted against him by María Zardoya, The Marías' lead vocalist. Hours back, María had accused Brandon of groping her at a bar. Subsequently, a statement was released on social media by The Neighbourhood that revealed Fried was longer a part of the band...

Taking to Instagram Stories, María Zardoya detailed how Brandon Fried allegedly groped her while at a bar, calling him a "complete creep." Her IG Story reads: "i was at a bar last night, and i was groped under the table by brandon fried @brandonfried_, the drummer of the neighbourhood. it was one of the most uncomfortable things i've ever experienced. i felt an invasion of my space, privacy and body. @thenbhd ya'll need a new drummer, this guy is a complete creep."

In response to María Zardoya's startling revelation, The Neighbourhood took swift action and kicked Brandon Fried out of the band. In their short statement, the band stated that they were in solidarity with María. Their statement, which was shared on Twitter and Instagram Stories, reads: "We are grateful to Maria for coming forward. We have zero tolerance for any kind of inappropriate behavior towards women. As a result of Brandon's actions, he will no longer be a member of The Neighbourhood."

Brandon Fried took to Instagram Stories to share a lengthy statement, apologising to María Zardoya, The Neighbourhood and the band's fans. His statement reads: "I am so terribly sorry to María. My actions were inexcusable and intolerable. They are not reflective of who I am as a person, but clearly a reflection of who I become under the influence. It is evident that I must address my problems with alcohol and substance abuse, which I am now seeking help for. I want to apologize to women who have been victims of any behavior that has left them feeling uncomfortable or violated. I am also sorry to The Neighbourhood and our fans for letting them down."

For the unversed, The Neighbourhood is an American rock band which was formed in 2011. The band comprises of vocalist Jesse Rutherford, guitarists Jeremy Freedman and Zach Abels and bassist Mikey Margot. While Bryan "Olivver" Sammis was The Neighbourhood drummer from 2011 to 2014, Brandon Fried took over as drummer from 2014 until today. One of their big hits is Sweater Weather.

Brandon Fried isn't the only The Neighbourhood member to be entangled in a recent controversy as 31-year-old Jesse Rutherford's relationship with 20-year-old Billie Eilish has been a topic of grave discussion. The pair has been dating since October 2022 and were spotted packing on the PDA during several date nights. The age gap doesn't seem to faze the couple as Billie went Insta-official with Jesse on Halloween, with the pair even poking fun at their big age difference by donning a baby and an elderly man costume, respectively. They faced a lot of backlash for the same on social media. Eilish and Rutherford even made their cozy red carpet debut as a couple, decked from head-to-toe in Gucci, at LACMA's 11th Annual Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles on November 5.

Notably, before Jesse Rutherford, Billie Eilish dated actor Matthew Tyler Vorce, 31, for a year, before calling it quits following cheating allegations. Denying the rumours that he was unfaithful to the Grammy and Oscar-winning musician, Matthew had written on Instagram Story: "Nobody cheated on anyone. Relationships end. Simple as that. Creating rumours and LYING on the internet is dangerous."

On the other hand, The Marías is an American indie pop band that was formed in 2016. The band comprises of María Zardoya as the lead vocalist and Josh Conway as the drummer. While in concert, the band is joined by guitarist Jesse Perlman, bassist Doron Zounes, keyboardist Edward James and trumpeter Gabe Steiner. Interestingly Carter Lee played bass for The Marías until his departure in 2019.