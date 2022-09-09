The newly-appointed King Charles will not step aside from the throne for his son Prince William?

According to the announcement, it seems like Prince Charles , the new monarch of the country, will not be stepping aside from the duties of a King to make way for his son Prince William. Though many wondered if William would make the next King, back in 2018, the Queen made the rare move of publicly siding with Charles and backing him as the next Commonwealth leader as she officially asked the Commonwealth Heads of Government to appoint Charles as her successor to the throne.

With the announcement of the Queen 's demise on Thursday, it was also revealed that her son Prince Charles would be taking on the ropes of the reign as the King alongside his second wife Camilla who has been given the title of the Queen Consort. The news was announced on the royal family's official Twitter account after the royal family gathered at the Balmoral Castle for the Queen who was being kept under medical supervision there.

However, even if the late Queen wanted William to be the next King she did not have the authority to appoint him directly as according to the 1701 Act of Settlement the formal appointment of an heir requires the monarch to push forth his or her direct successor to the throne which means Prince Charles was the obvious choice. Even though the Queen held a major position in the country, she did not officially have the power to change a law.

Meanwhile, the Queen had also mentioned this year that she wanted Camilla to be named the Queen Consort. She wrote, per People, that "when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."

