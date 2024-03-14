The Newsroom Star Olivia Munn Reveals THIS Risk Assessment Tool Helped Diagnose Her Breast Cancer

Olivia Munn, the versatile actress known for her roles in X-Men: Apocalypse and The Newsroom, has captivated audiences with her talent and charisma. Throughout her career, Munn has showcased her versatility across film and television, garnering acclaim for her performances. However, amidst her success, Munn bravely faces a new challenge as she reveals her diagnosis of breast cancer. In an Instagram post, the 43-year-old actress shared intimate photos from her hospitalization last year during treatment, exemplifying her courage and resilience in the face of adversity.

Which risk assessment tool diagnosed Olivia Munn’s breast cancer?

An online calculator played a crucial role in actress Olivia Munn's breast cancer diagnosis, despite her previously receiving a normal mammogram. In a recent Instagram post, the X-Men: Apocalypse star revealed that her physician, Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi, calculated her breast cancer risk score, uncovering a lifetime risk of 37%. This assessment prompted further evaluations, ultimately leading to Munn's diagnosis.

The National Cancer Institute explains that a breast cancer risk assessment tool employs a statistical model to predict a woman's likelihood of developing breast cancer over the next five years and throughout her lifetime, typically up to around age 90. This tool typically involves inquiries about the individual's medical history, reproductive history, and family history. While primarily utilized by healthcare professionals, patients can also complete the assessment online.

Advertisement

Two prevalent models for breast cancer risk assessment are the Gail Model and the Tyrer-Cuzick Risk Assessment Calculator. An online version of the breast cancer risk assessment tool, utilizing the Gail Model, is accessible to anyone at bcrisktool.cancer.gov. This tool provides the patient's estimated five-year and lifetime risk of developing breast cancer, alongside the average risk for women of her age and race in the United States.

The X-Men: Apocalypse star Olivia Munn revealed on Wednesday about her breast cancer diagnosis. The 43-year-old actress took to Instagram and shared a series of photos from last year while she was undergoing treatment in the hospital after she learned about her diagnosis.

She further shared that she wouldn't have found her cancer if it weren’t for her “guardian angel” OB/GYN Dr. Thais Aliabadi, who’s known for working with stars like Rihanna and Khloé Kardashian.

She said Aliabadi decided to calculate her Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Score. “The fact that she did saved my life. Dr. Aliabadi looked at factors like my age, familial breast cancer history, and the fact that I had my first child after the age of 30. She discovered my lifetime risk was at 37%. Because of that score I was sent to get an MRI, which led to an ultrasound, which then led to a biopsy. The biopsy showed I had Luminal B cancer in both breasts. Luminal B is an aggressive, fast moving cancer,” Munn said.

Olivia Munn on feeling ‘lucky’

Olivia Munn opened up about her breast cancer diagnosis journey and shared personal insights into how she coped. The Magic Mike star admitted that after 30 days of her biopsy, she underwent double mastectomy. She wrote, “I went from feeling completely fine one day, to waking up in a hospital bed after a 10-hour surgery the next. I'm lucky. We caught it with enough time that I had options. I want the same for any woman who might have to face this one day.”

ALSO READ: Aaron Rodgers' Ex-Girlfriend Olivia Munn REVEALS Getting Diagnosed With Breast Cancer; Shares Heartfelt Message

Munn urged others to be proactive about their health, advocating for regular screenings and proactive measures. She encouraged individuals to ask their doctors to calculate their Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Score, emphasizing the importance of early detection. Munn also advised getting annual mammograms and breast MRIs starting at age 30 if the calculated risk assessment score exceeds 20%.

Advertisement

The Newsroom actress added that she’s “grateful” for the staff at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles and Saint John's in Santa Monica for their help during treatment. She ended the post by praising her loved ones for supporting her through the difficult health battle, highlighting the importance of both medical professionals and personal support networks during challenging times.

She wrote, “I'm so thankful to my friends and family for loving me through this. I'm so thankful to [John Mulaney] for the nights he spent researching what every operation and medication meant and what side effects and recovery I could expect,” she wrote. “For being there before I went into each surgery and being there when I woke up, always placing framed photos of our little boy Malcolm so it would be the first thing I saw when I opened my eyes.”

“Thank you to the friends who've had breast cancer and the friends who connected me to friends who've had breast cancer for guiding me through some of my most uncertain and overwhelming moments,” she concluded.

Munn has had four operations ever since her diagnosis and she has been undergoing treatment from past 10 months.

ALSO READ: Olivia Munn Cancer Diagnosis:Reveals She Went From 'Feeling Completely Fine' to 'Waking Up in a Hospital Bed'