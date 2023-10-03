‘The nicest guy in the world’: When Jake Gyllenhaal revealed he is ‘super into’ Tom Holland ‘as Spider-Man’

Jake Gyllenhaal, the witty yet charming actor, never fails to amaze fans. Gyllenhaal rose to prominence after his 2001 film Donnie Darko, which made him a star. Gyllenhaal was also nominated at the BAFTA Awards for Best Actor in Leading Role for his impeccable depiction of a manipulative journalist in the 2014 movie Nightcrawler. Meanwhile, Gyllenhaal never misses an opportunity to engage in fun banter and give some of the best interviews of all time. While being one of Hollywood’s most loved actors, he also expresses his love for others and talks about how amazing some of the actors are. Similarly, in a 2019 interview with Jimmy Fallon, Jake Gyllenhaal opened up about his obsession with Tom Holland as Spider-Man.

Jake Gyllenhaal revealed his obsession with Tom Holland

In 2019, Jake Gyllenhaal appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where he revealed his obsession with Tom Holland as Spider-Man and how he just adored him.

When Jimmy Fallon asked him, “How’s Tom Holland?” The Nightcrawler actor replied, “He’s great, dude. He’s awesome. He’s the nicest guy in the world."

Gyllenhaal then revealed his obsession with Tom Holland and said, “I am super into him as Spider-Man."

Jake Gyllenhaal also spoke about his Instagram post for Tom Holland

In the same 2019 interview with Jimmy Fallon, Jake Gyllenhaal also spoke about his now-deleted Instagram post that he had posted for Tom Holland. Jimmy Fallon bought out the clip and played it where Spider-Man actor Tom Holland was doing an interview, and Gyllenhaal muted the audio and posted it with hearts all over the screen and a romantic audio.

The Nightcrawler actor and Fallon watched the clip with admiration, and then Gyllenhaal said, “He’s just amazing.” To which Fallon laughed and said, “He’s dreamy.” To which Gyllenhaal agreed and said, “He just is."

Meanwhile, Jake Gyllenhaal was last seen in Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant, which was released in April this year. On the other hand, he is currently working on Road House, which is slated to release in 2025.

