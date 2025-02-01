The Night Agent Season 3 Cast Update: Three Stars Promoted to Series Regulars

As The Night Agent gears up for its third season, Netflix has confirmed that three cast members will be promoted to series regulars. Fola Evans-Akingbola, Ward Horton, and Albert Jones will join lead actor Gabriel Basso in the latest chapter of the action-packed political thriller. With filming already underway in Istanbul, these promotions hint at major developments in the season’s storyline.

Expanded Roles and New Faces in Season 3

According to a report from Deadline, Evans-Akingbola, who plays Secret Service agent Chelsea Arrington, will have a more prominent role after making a brief cameo in the season 2 finale. Horton’s character, Governor Richard Hagan, was revealed to have dealings with an intelligence broker during the presidential election, suggesting a deeper political intrigue in the upcoming season. Meanwhile, Jones will debut as Deputy Director Aiden Mosely, though details about his character's alignment remain unclear.

What This Means for Season 3’s Storyline

The season 2 finale set the stage for Peter Sutherland’s next mission, which involves exposing intelligence broker Jacob Monroe (Louis Herthum) and those connected to him. With Chelsea now working in Hagan’s security detail, her role in the White House seems increasingly crucial. Horton's promotion suggests that Hagan may be more involved in the larger conspiracy than previously thought, possibly positioning him as a major antagonist.

Jones’ role as Deputy Director Mosely remains a mystery, but his series regular status indicates he will play a pivotal part in Peter’s latest investigation. His presence could be similar to season 2’s Noor (Adrienne Mandi), who ultimately became the key to unraveling the storyline’s biggest twists.

Other Cast Updates and Unanswered Questions

The previously announced season 3 cast includes David Lyons, Jennifer Morrison, Stephen Moyer, Genesis Rodriguez, Callum Vinson, and Suraj Sharma. However, Luciane Buchanan, who played Rose in the first two seasons, has yet to confirm her return. Showrunner Ryan Shawn has stated that the script is still unfinished, leaving Rose’s fate uncertain.

With The Night Agent season 3 shifting its focus toward the White House, the promotions of Evans-Akingbola, Horton, and Jones signal significant changes in the show’s narrative. Fans can expect more political intrigue, action, and high-stakes espionage when the new season premieres. Until then, seasons 1 and 2 are available for streaming on Netflix.