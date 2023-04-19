The Night Agent: Will there be Season 2? Creator Shawn Ryan spills deets about the series

When the Night Agent, a popular Netflix series that has gained momentum due to its intriguing storyline that revolves around an FBI agent who is on a quest to save the USA government from the conspiracy, is in the midst of a decision to renew for its second season.

If the second season is meant to hit the screen, then fans will notice some significant changes. In an interview with Comicbook.com, the action thriller's author, Shawn Ryan, discussed what's coming up. As There isn't a sequel to Matthew Quirk's novel, on which The Night Agent is based. Hence, the creator has to come up with a new angle that can be built around the story.

A plot and cast overview of the series

The Night Agent centers on Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso), a young FBI agent who is drawn into a huge conspiracy, and features performances by Luciane Buchanan, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Sarah Desjardins, Eve Harlow, Phoenix Raei, Enrique Murciano, D. B. Woodside, and Hong Chau. While defending former CEO Rose Larkin (Buchanan), he embarks on a frantic search for the traitor in an effort to save the United States.

Creator Shawn Ryan’s take on the second season:

Ryan stated, "This is an ongoing show, but each season will be its own self-contained story," when he offered it to Netflix. Then, relatively few characters from the previous season would carry over to subsequent seasons. As he was not attempting to maintain seven or eight characters throughout several seasons. Or write tales that have a big effect in a world where anything may happen. when sustaining the status quo from episode to episode was not his concern. He suggested that each season would take place on a distinct globe with unique circumstances.

The DC metro region, where Season 1 was set, is not where Season 2 is set that much. Like a different region of the planet and will be able to explore characters that were not present in Season 1. And which Season 1 characters may return for Season 2? But in essence, a whole new tale, which is both thrilling and terrifying, will be put out for season 2. Ryan also feels the strain because Season 1 raised the bar for fan expectations. Which means season two has to emerge as an out of the box production. Ryan’s main goal lies in crafting a story that feels like it belongs in The Night Agent universe but is still brand new, thrilling, and original.

Any concrete date for season 2 of the series?

It was said that the premiere date for The Night Agent season two would be announced sooner, revealing all the following details of the series once the team has a vision board for season 2.

