'The nights are toughest': Natalie Portman is putting 'brave face' while struggling to cope up with Benjamin Millepied split

Natalie Portman's recent split from Benjamin Millepied, her husband of 11 years, has shed light on the emotional struggle she's been going through. Despite putting on a brave front, the actress has been quietly dealing with the aftermath of their separation. After rumors of cheating pushed the once-steady relationship to break down, Portman was forced to deal with the sadness and uncertainty that accompany the end of a long-term relationship.

Natalie Portman deals with the aftermath of infidelity 

Natalie Portman first decided to stand by her husband Benjamin Millepied after information about his extramarital affair with a younger woman came to light. Despite the negative impact of the media on their relationship, Portman showed unflinching loyalty out of a wish to keep their family together. An insider told Life & Style, “Natalie is very private about her personal life, but it’s clear that she’s starting over. She’s decided to move on with her life without Benjamin by her side.”

A difficult choice for Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied's marriage eventually came to an end amid increasing difficulties. On August 7, it was reported that Portman had made the difficult choice to call quits on their 11-year relationship. Despite neither party confirming the breakup, Portman's wedding ring's disappearing revealed much about the couple's marital status. Behind closed doors, the actress struggled with the consequences of her decision and the feelings related to it.

As she privately navigates the aftermath of her new life, Natalie Portman remains determined to prioritize her own well-being along with that of her children, Aleph and Amalia. She puts on a brave face during the day, but at night she is vulnerable. In the quiet moments, Portman faces her broken marriage's reality and the emotional toll it has taken. “She’s putting on a brave face for them, but once they’re asleep, the nights are the toughest,” the insider shared “She cries herself to sleep over the loss of her marriage.”

FAQs

How did Natalie Portman met her husband?
Natalie Portman and her husband, Benjamin Millepied, met on the set of her film Black Swan in 2009.
What is Natalie Portman's IQ?
Natalie portman: iq of 140
When did Natalie Portman marry?
Portman and Millepied got engaged in 2010 and married in Big Sur, California, in 2012. Portman publicly acknowledged Millepied's contributions during her Best Actress acceptance speech for Black Swan, where she revealed her pregnancy. The couple shares two children, Aleph, 12, and Amalia, 6.
