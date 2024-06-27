The Notebook Author Nicholas Sparks Sends ‘Thoughts And Prayers’ To Gena Rowlands After Her Alzheimer's Diagnosis

The Notebook’s director, Nick Cassavetes, recently revealed that his mother, Gena Rowlands—who played older Allie in the film—has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease in real life. The Notebook author, Nicholas Sparks, reacted to the news with a tribute on Instagram and said he’ll always “cherish her legacy!”

The Notebook author sends well-wishes to the actress after her Alzheimer's diagnosis

On Tuesday, June 25, Sparks shared a lengthy post in honor of Rowlands, who left an impressionable mark on film with her portrayal of Allie—the older version of Rachel McAdams’s character.

“Alzheimer’s is such a cruel disease,” he wrote. “On days like today, I’m reminded of Gena’s powerful portrayal of Allie and the depth she brought to the character.” He continued to praise the actress for bringing his story to life and touching millions of hearts with her performance.

I’m truly honored to have worked with such a talented artist,” he added. Then he sent his “thoughts and prayers” to Nick, Gena, and their family during such a challenging time. “I will always cherish her legacy in film and her impact on The Notebook,” he concluded.

The Notebook, starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams, was released in 2004. It started as a blockbuster rom-com and turned into a timeless film etched into people’s hearts and the history of romantic cinema.

Nick Cassavetes revealed his mother’s Alzheimer's diagnosis

Having done a film on the life of an Alzheimer's patient (played by Rowlands), Cassavetes and Rowlands discussed the disease in depth before portraying it on screen. “We spent a lot of time talking about Alzheimer's and wanting to be authentic with it,” he told Entertainment.

Who knew that after all these years, she would be diagnosed with the disease herself? “For last five years, she's had Alzheimer's... it's so crazy — we lived it, she acted it, and now it's on us," the director added.

In a 2004 interview with O Magazine, the actress revealed that she was hesitant to play the part, having witnessed the disease up close through her mother. “I went through that with my mother, and if Nick hadn't directed the film, I don't think I would have gone for it,” she said at the time.

The Notebook completed 20 years on June 25, 2024.

