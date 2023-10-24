The Notebook: Did you know ‘phenomenal’ Britney Spears could’ve been Allie opposite Ryan Gosling? Old audition tape unearthed

In her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me, Britney Spears talks about the fact that she had reached the final round of auditions for the role of Allie alongside Ryan Gosling in The Notebook. Now Britney's audition is going viral on the internet. In the video, Spears is visibly moved, on the verge of tears, as she reads a scene opposite Gosling, who is off-camera during the audition. This was a significant moment for Spears, who, at the time, had only acted in the film Crossroads. Her audition was to portray a scene in which Allie informs Gosling's character, Noah, that she's going to marry another man.

Britney Spears' emotional audition

In character, Spears says lines such as, "I'm not staying," and "Noah, you can't marry two people. And I'm marrying Lon, so I should go, okay?" she gets emotional and has tears, "I prayed for you to die in the war, really." Spears continues, "So I gotta go, okay?" Hollywood casting director Matthew Barry, who shared the audition tape with TheDailyMail, described Spears as "phenomenal" in her session with Gosling. The audition took place in Los Angeles on August 18, 2002.

Britney Spears' remarkable audition

Barry further said, "Britney blew us all away. Our jaws were on the floor. I was blown away. Absolutely blown away. She brought her A-game that day." Notably, Spears competed against top female actresses of the time, including Scarlett Johansson, Claire Danes, Kate Bosworth, Amy Adams, Jamie King, and Mandy Moore, for the role.

Spears, in her memoir, reveals that the final casting decision for Allie in The Notebook came down to her and Rachel McAdams, with McAdams ultimately winning the role. Spears, however, doesn't have any resentment about not landing the part. She says, "If I had, instead of working on my album 'In the Zone,' I'd have been acting like a 1940s heiress day and night."

Spears' acting career began and ended with her 2002 film Crossroads, an experience that proved challenging for her. In her memoir, she also reflects on how acting affected her mental state and she struggled to separate herself from the characters she portrayed.

