The Nun 2: From release date, cast to plot details and more, here's everything we know

The next addition to The Conjuring Universe is headed to theatres and fans just can’t wait to see what the demon Valak has in store for them next. Created by horror hero James Wan, the first part was released in 2018 and now after five years audiences are curious to know about the storyline of The Nun 2. From release date, cast to plot details and so much more, read on to know everything.

Is The Nun 2’s trailer out?

Well, the official trailer of the most awaited The Nun 2 is not out yet. However, one of the first images from the sets of the horror film was shared by James Wan on his Instagram handle. The picture showed a priest somewhere with ornate white walls.

Will The Nun 2 release in theatres?

Yes, the horror film will have a theatrical release only. Later, The Nun 2 will eventually be available to stream online. However, it is still unknown where the film will release but most probably it will be HBO Max where the part one is available.

The Nun 2 release date?

Well, the production of the film started in France in October 2022 which was announced by onjurverse creator James Wan via his Instagram page. Moreover, it was announced in fall 2022 that the film will have a theatrical release on September 8, 2023.

What will The Nun 2 be about?

Bonnie Aarons, who plays the demon Valak, said in an interview with ComingSoon.net that she hopes the film explores more of the “depth of the demon.” Investigating the personality of the devil might actually imply regarding how Ed and Lorraine Warren will ultimately manage the evil being in future Conjuring films. At the end of the first Nun film, we saw that Maurice had become possessed by the demon Valak. Now fans are eagerly waiting to see what part of Maurice’s story will be shown in this next chapter of The Conjurverse, and if Maurice's exorcism will bring The Conjuring and The Nun casts together.

Cast of The Nun 2?

Bonnie Aarons is all set to reprise her role as Valak and Taissa Farmiga will return as Sister Irene. It was also confirmed that Jonas Bloquet will be returning to portray French delivery man Maurice. Moreover, Anna Popplewell will appear as Marcella who a new character said to be a schoolteacher and Katelyn Rose Downey will appear as Sophie who is schoolteacher’s daughter. Lastly, the makers have casted Storm Reid who is still an unkown character said to add funkiness in the horror story.

Who Is Making The Nun 2?

Director Michael Chaves will be returning to The Conjuring franchise to direct The Nun 2. The writer behind the story and screenplay is Akela Cooper who is joined by Ian Goldberg and Richard Naing. Moreover, James Wan will have his hand in the project as a producer.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Nun: Is the demonic entity a real story?