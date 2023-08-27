The Nun II: James Wan talks about reuniting with 'very talented' director Michael Chaves, as they bring new horror flick to theaters

Warner Bros. Pictures is gearing up to present the horror thriller The Nun II, the upcoming installment in the franchise of The Nun to audiences on September 7. Helmed by Michael Chaves, The Nun II stands as the most lucrative project of this with a formidable budget of USD 2 billion within The Conjuring Universe, which is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year. James Wan, the producer of the film, and Taissa Farmiga, the lead actress opened up about their experience working with the director of the movie, Chaves.

James Wan and Taissa Farmiga thrilled to be reunited with Michael Chaves

When inquiring Farmiga about her reunion with director Michael Chaves for the upcoming Nun II, she revealed, "Michael Chaves is a wonderful, wonderful director. When I found out he was doing this, I was very excited. I'd read the script, and then we'd all hopped on a Zoom. And from the first moment we had spoken, he was very open to wanting to make the best project possible." She explained she's not a forceful person, so she was really thankful to the director for his collaborative efforts, saying, "I love people who are open to collaboration." The 29-year-old reportedly liked his directness, she added, "He doesn't like to waste time, which is appreciated. He has a really good sense of awareness of the present moment, as well as the big picture, which I feel, especially in these films, is so important."

On the other hand creator and producer, James Wan appreciated Chave's talent, and his understanding of "what it takes to make these kinds of movies." As per the reports, the 38-year-old director is a big fan of the horror universe, "so he's not coming in to try and rock the boat."

A synopsis of Nun II

According to the official synopsis of the film, in 1956 – France. A priest is murdered. An evil is spreading. The sequel to the worldwide smash hit follows Sister Irene as she once again comes face-to-face with Valak, the demon nun. Taissa Farmiga returns as Sister Irene, joined again by Jonas Bloquet as Maurice, along with Storm Reid as Sister Debra, Anna Popplewell as Kate and Bonnie Aarons (reprising her role from The Nun), surrounded by an ensemble cast of international talent.

Presented by New Line Cinema, The Nun II is a production by Atomic Monster and Safran Company. Warner Bros. Pictures is responsible for its worldwide distribution. The movie is scheduled to debut across India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages on September 7, 2023.

About the Conjuring Universe

The Conjuring Universe stands as the most successful horror franchise in history, boasting a worldwide box office collection surpassing $2 billion. Among these titles, four entries within the franchise have garnered over $300 million globally, namely, The Nun, The Conjuring 2, The Conjuring, and Annabelle: Creation.

