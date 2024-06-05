‘The O.G. Daddy': Madonna Shares Heartwarming Post On Father's 93rd Birthday; See HERE

The music sensation expressed her devotion in a letter to her father, writing, "I love you to the moon and back." On Madonna’s father’s 93rd birthday, she celebrated with her father, Silvio Ciccone, widely known as the "O.G. Daddy!"

On Sunday, June 2, the 65-year-old pop icon posted a sweet picture of herself and her father taken throughout the years on Instagram.

Madonna's heartfelt celebration with father Silvio Ciccone

Madonna said that she was proud of the person for being able to handle life's ups and downs while maintaining humor and composure. The person expressed gratitude to her for sharing their life motto.

It read, "I'm gonna go until the wheels fall off. We are unstoppable!" declared Madonna, who also told her lover, "I love you to the moon and back."

Madonna's daughter gives Ciccone a hug backstage at one of her events in the first two pictures from her carousel post. A vintage picture of Silvio himself, a retro family portrait with Madonna's late mother, Madonna Louise, and a picture of the father-daughter duo performing live are among the other images in the slideshow.

One of the photos that Madonna included in the article was taken in 2021 when she visited her dad at Ciccone Vineyard & Winery in Michigan with five of her six children to commemorate his milestone ninetieth birthday.

During the visit, she wrote on Instagram that her father was a survivor. He faced several challenges as an Italian immigrant growing up in the US, but he always worked hard for what he had.

She went on to explain that he taught her the importance of hard work and forging one's own path in life. She thanked me once again. She went on to say that celebrating his 90th birthday in his vineyard with him and her children was an unforgettable event.

The pop sensation paid tribute to her late mother with a heartfelt Instagram post on Mother's Day last month. She contemplated her 1963 passing at the age of thirty following a breast cancer diagnosis in her caption.

Madonna reflects on motherhood and memories from performances

Madonna shared stories from her 81 performances. She spoke about how, as she stood on stage, she had wondered what her mother was thinking as she waved from her hospital window, gazing up at her beautiful face. Speaking of her mother during a recent tour, Madonna said, "I stepped into the station wagon and shut the door, not knowing it was the last time I'd see her."

Madonna remembered that no one had informed her of her mother's illness. She clarified that all she had done was observe her mother's gradual deterioration until she vanished, leaving just the note stating that she had died peacefully in her sleep. Finally, Madonna discussed how this occurrence contributes to her sleep-related relationship.

Madonna's children are Lourdes (27), Rocco (23), David (18), Mercy (18), and the twins Stella and Estere (11). She said that there was "no easy way into the motherhood game."

Whether it's schooling or a physical job, Madonna believes that you just have to try things, learn from your errors, succeed, and then fail. "I finally realized that I was being raised by them, not the other way around," she said.

