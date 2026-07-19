The Odyssey Ending Explained: Does King Odysseus Return Home And Manage To Rescue Ithaca And His Family?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

The Odyssey, starring Matt Damon in the lead role, was released in theaters on July 17, 2026. Directed by Christopher Nolan , the film is based on Homer's epic poem of the same name and follows Odysseus, the King of Ithaca, on his perilous journey back home to his wife, Penelope, and son, Telemachus.

If you've watched the film and are still wondering about its ending, here's a quick explainer.

The Odyssey Ending Explained

The Odyssey begins after the events of the Trojan War, with King Odysseus having helped the Greeks secure victory through the Trojan Horse strategy. Following the war, he faces the wrath of the gods, particularly Zeus and Poseidon. Cursed by Poseidon to remain far from home, Odysseus endures years of hardship at sea while Penelope fends off persistent suitors seeking to claim the throne of Ithaca. Their son, Telemachus, stands firmly against the suitors, ardently believing in his father’s return.

After surviving numerous trials, Odysseus is eventually aided by the nymph Calypso, who helps him leave her island after initially keeping him there. Having finally regained the favor of the gods, he returns to Ithaca, only to find his kingdom overrun by suitors determined to marry Penelope (played by Anne Hathaway ).

Among them, Antinous emerges as the greatest threat, even plotting to have Telemachus removed from existence to strengthen his claim to the throne.

Odysseus secretly saves his son before the plan can be carried out but conceals his identity by disguising himself as a beggar under the name Sinon.

Although he privately reunites with Penelope, Odysseus believes he has not truly returned home. Still burdened by the consequences of the Trojan War, he struggles with the belief that the Greeks violated sacred laws by using the Trojan Horse as a deceptive peace offering.

To decide her future, Penelope challenges the suitors to string Odysseus' legendary bow and shoot an arrow through twelve axe heads. When none of them succeeds, the disguised Odysseus steps forward, strings the bow with ease, and completes the challenge, revealing his true identity.

With the palace secured, Odysseus and Telemachus ( Tom Holland ) fight side by side against the suitors. Antinous attempts to rally them, but the battle quickly turns in favor of the rightful king.

Despite reclaiming his home, Odysseus is left seriously wounded during the confrontation. Aware that the deaths of men from several noble families could trigger further conflict, he chooses to hand the throne to Telemachus and leave Ithaca alongside Penelope in search of redemption while preventing another cycle of violence.

The film's final moments hint at a deeper meaning behind their westward journey. Although an emotional exchange between Odysseus and Penelope suggests the possibility of a symbolic farewell, the film later shows him heavily bandaged as they depart, indicating that he survives his injuries. Whether he ultimately finds the peace and redemption he seeks is left open to interpretation.

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