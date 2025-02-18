The Odyssey: Matt Damon Transforms into Odysseus For Christopher Nolan’s Reimagining of The Greek Epic; SEE Here

Matt Damon turns Odysseus in Christopher Nolan’s new Greek epic retelling! After a brief cameo in Interstellar and a prominent supporting role in the Oscar-winning Oppenheimer, Damon has finally earned a lead role in a Nolan-helmed epic.

But did you ever imagine the British filmmaker, known for creating thought-provoking masterpieces, reimagining Greek mythology? This is definitely a first!

The Martian actor will star as Odysseus, the titular hero of Homer’s epic poem and the Greek king of Ithaca. Universal Pictures unveiled the first look at Damon dressed in period attire. In the image, the Good Will Hunting actor is seen wearing ancient Greek clothing while posing with his back to the camera.

“Matt Damon is Odysseus. A film by Christopher Nolan, #TheOdysseyMovie is in theaters July 17, 2026,” the caption read.

Before the official announcement, there was widespread speculation among netizens about who would play the tragic Greek hero. Most debated that it would be Tom Holland, while others bet against it.

Netizens quickly filled the comment section with their thoughts on the casting.

"Everyone who thought Tom Holland was playing Odysseus better say sorry right now," one user wrote.

"I CALLED IT! I KNEW T. HOLLAND WASN'T ODYSSEUS!" another commented.

One user speculated that Holland might take on the role of Telemachus, while Anne Hathaway—who is also attached to the project—could portray Queen Penelope.

"Man finally gets a lead role in a Nolan movie," another user wrote, celebrating Damon’s casting.

Other actors associated with Nolan’s upcoming project about Odysseus' long journey home after the Trojan War include Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Elliot Page, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, and more.

This film will mark the Oscar-winning director’s first project since the 2023 blockbuster Oppenheimer. The story follows Odysseus on his perilous journey home, which is made difficult by challenges from gods, monsters, and other temptations.