The Odyssey Trailer OUT: Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, and Tom Holland Give Way to Christopher Nolan’s Epic

Homer’s Odyssey is all set to make its feature debut on the big screens in July 2026. With Christopher Nolan helming the story of The Odyssey, an epic portrayal is expected to meet the fans of the star director. The newly released trailer, on December 22, showcases the story of Odysseus, King of Ithaca, who returns back home after the Trojan war.

The Odyssey trailer unveils a deeper look into the Matt Damon-led story

The first trailer shows Matt Damon as Odysseus in his majestic form, leading his team of soldiers who have fought a ruthless war and wish to return to Ithaca. He marches right aheaa but deeper problems await him in his path. Meanwhile, Anne Hathaway as Odysseus’ wife Penelope, can be seen desperately waiting for his return. As suitors line up, she tries to fend them off. A scene, seemingly from the past before he sets off to war, can be seen, with her asking her husband, “Promise me you will come back.” And much to her despair, he replies, “What if I can’t?”

Watch it below.

The trailer also introduces the character of Odysseus’s son, Telemachus, played by Tom Holland, who stands upright, unlike the infant that his father left before going to war. A lot of chaos awaits the troops who only wish to reunite with their loved ones. Meanwhile, Odysseus’s family is fighting a battle of its own.

A voyage to Ithaca is captured in the film as Odysseus takes the water route and meets some of the biggest hurdles imaginable. The infamous Trojan Horse is also glimpsed at in the first trailer, with a rare full-face look at Matt Damon.

Other cast members in the film include Robert Pattinson as Antinous, Zendaya as Athena, Charlize Theron as Circe, Jon Bernthal as Menelaus, Benny Safdie as Agamemnon, John Leguizamo as Eumaeus, Himesh Patel as Eurylochus, Mia Goth as Melantho, Jimmy Gonzales as Cepheus, and Bill Irwin as Polyphemus. Lupita Nyong'o, Elliot Page, Samantha Morton, Jesse Garcia, Will Yun Lee, and many more join the movie.

The Odyssey is all set to release in the theaters on July 17, 2026.

