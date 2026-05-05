The Odyssey Trailer: Robert Pattinson Turns Evil as Matt Damon Plows Through to Return to Anne Hathaway; Watch

Homer’s Greek epic, Odyssey, has been lent a new perspective as Christopher Nolan picks it up with a refreshed point of view. The upcoming film adaptation dropped a new trailer on May 4 local time, showcasing the story that awaits the viewers this July. In the trailer, a longer and closer look at the characters of The Odyssey is provided for the fans to check out.

The Odyssey Trailer OUT

In the new trailer released today, the plot of the book is introduced as Matt Damon’s Odysseus is shown speaking to Charlize Theron’s nymph Calypso and talks about why he wants to return home to his family. He introduces his wife, Anne Hathaway’s Penelope, son, Tom Holland’s Telemachus, and talks about the war that he won before scaling his journey back to the Kingdom of Ithaca, which is now rampant with suitors, wanting to rule it in the absence of the King.

Leading the pack is Antinous (Robert Pattinson), urging and pushing to become the King himself by marrying the Queen. He tries to persuade her by claiming that Odysseus would never be able to return, and orders his people to get rid of the former ruler’s entire army of men who were victorious in the Trojan War, just to fulfil his vested interest. Getting into a verbal spat with Telemachus, who trusts in his father’s return, a churning story is presented.

The first look at the infamous Cyclops is revealed in the new trailer as one by one, various troubles befall Odysseus in his arduous journey back home. Check out the trailer below.

Apart from the above-mentioned actors, Odysseus’s servant Eumaeus (John Leguizamo) and Jon Bernthal as Menelaus, the Greek king of Sparta and Agamemnon’s brother, are also revealed. More in the lineup include Lupita Nyong’o, Benny Safdie, Himesh Patel, Will Yun Lee, Mia Goth, Jimmy Gonzales, Elliot Page, and Jovan Adepo.

The Odyssey hits the theaters on July 17, 2026.

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