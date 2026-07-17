The Odyssey Twitter Review: 11 tweets to read before watching Christopher Nolan’s epic feat Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland

Christopher Nolan had finally delivered his anticipated film of the year: The Odyssey. Fans have been eager to watch what the master creator had created for them. Hence, when the film hit cinemas worldwide on July 17, 2026, excited fans decided to watch it on the premiere day. Now, Twitter (now X), is flooded with reviews of the star-studded epic fantasy action film. If you’re also thinking of watching the movie on the big screen, the consider reading these tweets!

The Odyssey Twitter Review

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is an epic fantasy action film serving as an adaptation of Homer’s ancient Greek epic. True to Christopher Nolan’s reputation, the film is noted for its ambitious technical scale. It is the first feature-length film to be shot entirely using large-format IMAX film cameras. Critics have praised the film for its stunning visuals and bone-chilling battle sequences.

The film features a star-studded ensemble cast, including Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong'o, Jon Bernthal, John Leguizamo, Himesh Patel, Mia Goth and more.

After enjoying the film on 70 mm, a user wrote in their review, “#TheOdyssey is nothing short of a masterpiece. Grand, breathtaking, and emotionally powerful. Every frame reminds you why #ChristopherNolan is one of the greatest filmmakers of our time. Don't expect nonstop action. This is a slowburning epic driven by storytelling and emotion.”

Another one opined that the film is a masterpiece. The user added, “Christopher Nolan is the best director of this generation. I had reservations about the casting, but I’m glad I went to see it cuz it’s amazing.”

A third stated, “Tom Holland, Matt Damon, and Robert Patterson with Christopher Nolan on the sideline calling plays might’ve just won every Oscar next year #TheOdyssey.”

Check out the reviews below:

The film chronicles the arduous ten-year journey of the Greek king Odysseus (played by Matt Damon) as he attempts to return home to Ithaca following the conclusion of the Trojan War. Beyond the physical journey of returning home, the film explores Odysseus’s internal struggle, as he deals with the guilt and trauma of the war. The narrative also delves in the parallel story of his wife, Penelope (played by Anne Hathaway).

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