'The only baby I'm thinking about...': Dua Lipa talks about having children amid sharing pic with boyfriend Romain Gavras

Dua Lipa, the chart-topping pop sensation, has been making headlines not just for her melodic hits, but also for a newfound romance that captured the public's mind. In March 2023, cameras caught a glimpse of Dua Lipa holding hands with French director Romain Gavras as they exited the Saint Laurent Paris Fashion Week show. Owing to this, the singer became the target of questions like what are her plans of having children.

Does Dua Lipa adore the idea of being a mother?

Transitioning from a whispered rumor to a red-carpet reality, Dua Lipa and Romain Gavras appeared together at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2023. The festival's elegant setting served as the backdrop for the couple's official public debut. Amid the flashy cameras and spotlight, they walked hand in hand, radiating an aura of love.

ALSO READ: Barbie: Dua Lipa stuns in revealing chainmail dress and crystal-covered thong at LA premiere; Fans say 'Goddess’

According to a report by The Sun, a source revealed, “They have been enjoying spending time together, Dua knows how important it is to find someone who understands her industry. She feels Romain totally gets it. They’re both really creative people.”

In between this blossoming romance, Dua Lipa's professional pursuits remain as vibrant as ever. In an interview with Vogue France, she was asked about the prospect of becoming a mother. With her characteristic elegance, she replied, “Hmm, maybe. But nothing’s planned! The only baby I’m thinking about is my new album,”

Advertisement

Her reply says much about her affection for her craft and knack for keeping things in order. Priorities? Locked and love for her work? Crystal clear!

ALSO READ: Dua Lipa appears 'unbothered' as she poses by a pool in pink mini dress amid USD 20 million lawsuit

What's in the works for the singer?

Lipa's latest album, Future Nostalgia, dropped in 2020. Zooming ahead to the current moment, the Levitating singer has fans eagerly awaiting her third studio album, scheduled for release in 2024.

The artist has promised a delightful fusion of pop sounds with a subtle nod to the psychedelic vibes of the 1970s. One thing that's particularly exciting is her collaboration with Kevin Parker from Tame Impala. It sounds like their musical partnership will bring something really interesting.

Furthermore, Dua Lipa hinted that this upcoming album would be a more intimate reflection of her personal experiences. She expressed a desire to delve deeper into her emotions, allowing her listeners to connect with her on a more profound level.

ALSO READ: Barbie: Dua Lipa stuns in revealing chainmail dress and crystal-covered thong at LA premiere; Fans say 'Goddess’