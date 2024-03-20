'The Opposite Of Cinderella': Nicole Kidman Opens Up About 'Overwhelming' Reality Of Getting Ready For Red Carpet

Nicole Kidman, a luminary of the silver screen, has captivated audiences with her unparalleled talent and mesmerizing performances. From her early breakthroughs in films like Moulin Rouge! to her recent acclaimed roles in Big Little Lies and The Undoing, Kidman's versatility as an actress is undeniable. However, amidst the glitz and glamor of Hollywood, Kidman has recently opened up about the true emotions she experiences while glamming up for red carpet events.

In an interview for Elle's April 2024 Impact issue, Nicole Kidman, the esteemed actress at 56, candidly shared her sentiments about attending A-list events, describing the experience as "overwhelming" and "a little unreal at times."

Despite the glitz and glamor, Kidman expressed a longing for simplicity, stating, “I want to get out, take my dress off, and put my jammies on." She added, "It's kind of like the opposite of Cinderella—I'm happy to go home and just go back to me. It does feel a little overwhelming. I'm like, 'I need to go home now. I'm very tired. I want to get warm, and I want to curl up, and I want to feel real.'"

Kidman exuded sophistication and allure as she graced the magazine cover, adorned in Dolce & Gabbana lingerie complemented by Cartier jewelry, exuding confidence with every gaze into the camera.

Throughout the shoot, she effortlessly showcased various ensembles, including a sultry Fleur du Mal bodysuit, a striking red Balenciaga dress, and an elegant asymmetrical white gown, all of which accentuated her timeless beauty. It comes as no surprise that Kidman donned Balenciaga designs, considering her appointment as a brand ambassador in December 2023, a role she embraced with gratitude.

She shared in a press release, “Balenciaga has been with me through some of the most memorable events in my life, from my wedding to the Oscars red carpet.”

Nicole Kidman talks about family

Despite Nicole Kidman's varied experiences, she finds true fulfillment in life through the love of her dear ones, as revealed in her interview with Elle.

She said, "I have a very full life with people that I love. I’m raising daughters. I’m a wife, I’m a best friend. I’m a sister, I’m an aunt. I have deeply intimate relationships with people. And that, to me, is the meaning of life—and then taking care of what we leave behind, who we leave behind and how we do that, and our sense of respect for that."

Kidman has been married to Keith Urban since June 2006 and share two daughters, Sunday and Faith.

