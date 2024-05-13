Hulu has decided not to bring back The Other Black Girl, a comedy series based on Zakiya Dalila Harris' book. The show only had one season before it got canceled, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Other Black Girl, is based on the book of the same name by Zakiya Dalila Harris.

Why did the Other Black Girl get canceled?

The reason is that The Other Black Girl received a poor response from viewers. It is just one of several scripted shows that Hulu has canceled, joining others like Death and Other Details, This Fool, The Great, and How I Met Your Father.

Streaming services want to make their scripted lineups and budgets more efficient, so they're cutting back on some shows reports The Hollywood Reporter.

What is The Other Black Girl about?

The show, which followed Nella, an assistant at Wagner Books, feeling alone as the only Black girl there, was canceled after just one season. Nella's world changes when Hazel joins the company, but soon Nella notices strange things happening and wonders if Hazel is a friend or an enemy.

The show featured Sinclair Daniel as Nella, Ashleigh Murray as Hazel, and Brittany Adebumola as Malaika. Other cast members included Hunter Parrish as Nella's boyfriend Owen, Bellamy Young as editor Vera Parini, Eric McCormack as company founder Richard Wagner, and Garcelle Beauvais as author Diana Gordon.

In an interview last year, Reddout and Hickey talked about their plans for a second season. Reddout told THR, “Our brains are spinning. They’ve been spinning on season two for a year. It’s something we constantly talk about and would be very exciting to do,” while Hickey added, “Since we changed the ending, we want the chance to show everyone what’s going to happen now. There’s a lot to explore.”

The Other Black Girl cast and creators of the show

Rashida Jones was one of the executive producers, along with Adam Fishbach, Zakiya Dalila Harris, Jordan Reddout, Gus Hickey, Tara Duncan, and Temple Hill’s Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey. Harris and Jones also wrote the first episode, and Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey helped run the show.

The series, which got started in April 2020, was led by Tara Duncan, who became the president of Disney’s Onyx Collective, a studio focusing on BIPOC creators. It's a satire about the publishing world and got a lot of praise when it came out in September. Critics gave it a high rating of 86 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, but audiences weren't as impressed, giving it just 50 percent.

The Other Black Girl Season 1 is available to stream on Hulu.

