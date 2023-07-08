The Out-Laws ending explained: Is crime comedy film starring Adam Devine, Pierce Brosnan setting up a sequel?

Netflix's action-comedy film The Out-Laws was released on July 27, 2023, and the film has found its audience in viewers who enjoy situational jokes, gun fights, chase sequences, lots of laughter, and a good-looking cast that can pull their weight together. Continue reading to know the ending of the film and whether the multi-starrer film is hinting at a sequel.

The Out-Laws synopsis and more

The synopsis of The Out-Laws reads, "Owen Browning is a straight-laced bank manager about to marry the love of his life, Parker. When his bank is held up by the infamous Ghost Bandits during his wedding week, he believes his future in-laws who just arrived in town, are the infamous Out-Laws." Starring Nina Dobrev, Adam Devine, Pierce Brosnan, and Ellen Barkin as the main four, the 1 hour 35 minutes long film is directed by Tyler Spindel. The Out-Laws was filmed from October to December 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Out-Laws ending explained

The Out-Laws chronicles the lives of Owen Browning and Parker McDermott who are about to get married. The latter informs the former that her parents will be attending their wedding. Owen is nervous about meeting her parents Billy and Lily as he has no idea what they are like. But when a robbery takes place at the bank Owen manages, all signs point to his future in-laws. Spoiler alert, you've been warned. Things change when Rehan takes Parker hostage.

Owen joins hands with Billy and Lily to save his fiance and their daughter by getting Rehan the money she is asking for. After a series of hilarious errors and moments of comedy, the trio ends up robbing one of the most secure financial institutions. Owen approaches Phoebe, the female who runs the place, and expresses appreciation for the high-level security at her bank. Finding this an opportunity to flaunt her power, Phoebe takes him to the vault.

She opens up the various security measures and locks but once the vault opens up, Billy and Lily fake a bank heist and trigger the vault's self-locking system leaving Owen inside it while they take Phoebe away. He stocks up on money, opens the emergency lever, and drives away in his escape van. Owen gives Rehan the money she asked for and tells her to let Parker go. Rehan changes her mind and decided to kill them both. Owen tries to intimidate her and her goons with a "water gun" given by Billy, but it turns out to be a real gun instead.

He ends up killing Rehan and her gang by accident. Parker reunites with Owen, Billy, and Lily. Owen sneaks back into the vault with the money and acts like he was actually trapped inside the vault. When the police and Phoebe open the vault they find him there as if he never left. As the end credits roll, Owen gives Billy and Lily a slice of wedding cake. He hints that it has a pin that can help them escape. Billy McDermott then concludes the film with the final dialogue, "Game on," thus setting up for a potential sequel if it performs well.

