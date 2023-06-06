The Out-Laws trailer out: Nina Dobrev, Adam Devine and Pierce Brosnan entertain in Netflix's crime comedy film

Crime comedy film The Out-Laws has a stellar star cast and fans have been eagerly waiting for a glimpse of the entertaining film. The trailer of the upcoming film was released on June 5, 2023, much to the joy of fans across the world. Keep reading to know more details about the trailer, the film, the synopsis, and what you can expect out of the multi-starrer.

The Out-Laws trailer out, check it below

The Out-Laws is an upcoming crime comedy film starring Nina Dobrev, Adam Devine, Pierce Brosnan, and Ellen Barkin. Releasing on July 7, 2023, on Netflix, the film's synopsis reads, "Owen Browning is a straight-laced bank manager about to marry the love of his life, Parker. When his bank is held up by the infamous Ghost Bandits during his wedding week, he believes his future in-laws who just arrived in town, are the infamous Out-Laws."

Directed by Tyler Spindel, the film revolves around a clumsy bank manager who falls in love with a woman whose parents are notorious bandits. Filming for the film began in October 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia, and wrapped up in December of the same year. The director told People, "We really tried to push the envelope and find set pieces that no one's seen before... it's a wild, fun ride. And the cast is incredible: Nina Dobrev and Adam Devine have such great chemistry as a couple. It made me sad when I realized I'll never have what they have."

He further joked, "I was really method about directing this film, even robbed a few banks to make sure it felt authentic." Devine added, "If I learned anything from shooting this movie it's if you want to impress your in-laws, rob a series of banks to earn their respect, and save their daughter!" Meanwhile, talking about his character, Brosnan told Tudum, "He's a rogue, he's an outsider. He's a kind of lost soul. He and his wife are not who they say they are." The action comedy is 1 hour, 25 minutes long and is produced by Devine and Adam Sandler.

Fan reactions to The Out-Laws trailer

Meanwhile, netizens and fans around the world made their reaction to the trailer known. One user wrote, "Pierce Brosnan and Ellen Barkin playing off each other in an action comedy? I'm definitely here for it! [shocked face emoji] [laughing face emoji] [fire emoji]." Another said, "Found myself smiling while watching the whole trailer LOL" A third commented, "[x2 laughing face emojis] Love everything that Adam Devine is in... he's a real gem in comedy,, i mean he is the best ..... PERIOD." A fourth felt, "So down for this movie!! Completely believe Pierce Brosnan and Ellen Barkin could be bad-ass bank robbers!!!"

The Out-Laws trailer stars Nina Dobrev as Parker McDermott, Adam Devine as Owen Browning, Pierce Brosnan as Billy McDermott, and Ellen Barkin as Lily McDermott. The film also features Michael Rooker as Agent Oldham, Poorna Jagannathan as Rehan, Julie Hagerty as Margie Browning, and Richard Kind as Neil Browning.

