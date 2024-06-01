The Outrun Trailer: Saoirse Ronan Leads Film Adaptation Of Amy Liptrop's Memoir

The feature adaptation of the best-selling memoir of Amy Liptron, The Outrun directed by Nora Fingscheidt has released its official trailer recently and we can see Saoirse Ronan leading the cast. The movie will hit the theaters in the UK and Ireland on Friday 27 September 2024. The movie which premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival got mostly positive reviews from critics and it is currently sitting at 79% Rotten Tomatoes score from 28 reviews.

Saoirse Ronan leads The Outrun cast

With her portrayal of a hauntingly complex child in Atonement, she has already won the hearts of audiences. Now she is a grown-up star. She can now lead a cast.

In The Outrun, she takes on the character of Rona, a young woman on a path to recovery from alcoholism. She lost herself in the chaos of London city and she decided to return to her secluded home in the Orkney Islands. There, she finds solace after having been reconnected to her roots, her family, and the mesmerizing beauty of the island.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar UK, Ronan revealed that she had to decline a cameo in "Barbie" due to scheduling conflicts with her frequent collaborator Greta Gerwig. Looking ahead, Ronan expressed interest in comedic roles. "I would love to do something modern and funny," Ronan said. "But to be able to do comedy well requires so much skill and musicality. I don't necessarily think I have that yet, although as I've got older, I am more comfortable and confident to try."

The film also stars Paapa Essiedu, Nabil Elouahabi, Izuka Hoyle, Lauren Lyle, Saskia Reeves, and Stephen Dillane.

What is The Outrun about?

The Outrun takes viewers on a powerful journey of healing. Adapted for the screen by director Nora Fingscheidt, in close collaboration with the memoir’s author Amy Liptrot, this searingly honest drama explores themes of addiction, survival, and the remarkable ability of nature to mend a broken spirit. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Orkney Islands, a remote archipelago north of Scotland, the film follows Rona, a young woman portrayed by the talented Saoirse Ronan.

The synopsis suggests a complex internal conflict. Rona battled her way fresh, but the past still haunts her. Her attempts to repress the memories that started her on this healing journey are explored in the movie. The summary does an amazing job of describing how "the beauty and lore of the land enters her inner world" as Rona gets back in touch with her roots. With time, the comfort of nature—from the biting winds to the energizing sea—becomes a source of strength and a ray of hope for a better tomorrow.

Liptrot’s memoir of the same name won the 2016 Wainwright Prize and the 2017 PEN Ackerley Prize and was a Sunday Times Top Ten Bestseller. The book was translated into 15 languages, selling over 110,000 copies in the UK alone, and was added by publisher Canongate to its modern classics list, The Canons.

Brocklehurst, Norris, Ronan, and Lowden produced the film and were joined by co-producers Jonas Weydemann and Jakob D. Weydemann of Weydemann Bros, and Shirin Hartmann.

