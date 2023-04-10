The Peltz family puts an end to their feud with the Beckhams; Hosts an Easter dinner: Report

The feud between the Peltz and Beckham family

There have been rumors of a feud between the Beckham and Peltz family ever since Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding last year. The reason for the start of the feud is speculated to be when Nicola chose to wear a Valentino's Pierpaolo Piccioli gown on her wedding day instead of a dress from Victoria Beckham's designer brand. Nicola addressed the matter in an interview, saying that she planned on wearing a gown designed by Vicotria’s label at first.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez celebrates Thanksgiving with newlyweds Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz; Watch VIDEO

She said, "I was truly so excited to be able to wear a design that my future mother-in-law created. I thought that was so beautiful and such a beautiful story." Nicola said how she started designing her dream wedding gown with her mother, Claudia, and stylist Leslie Fremar but Victoria called Caludia to inform her that her atelier could not do it. She said that she feels bummed out when people say she never planned on wearing the gown Victoria designed.

The Beckham and Pelt family to celebrate Easter together

The Peltz family is hosting Easter at their £76m family mansion in Palm Beach. David and Victoria Beckham were spotted on a yacht enjoying themselves on their £ 5 million family yacht. The Peltz family will be hosting a special dinner for the Beckhams at their Florida mansion. A source opened up, “The couple have spent the last few days in Tokyo but wanted to gather both families in Palm Beach for a low-key Easter Sunday dinner to commemorate their first year as a married couple."

The reason behind this family gathering could be that Nicola and Brooklyn are reportedly planning to start a new phase in their lives by having kids and settling down. Brooklyn stated in an interview last year, "My parents had me at 23. I'm 23 now. I've always wanted to get married young, I've always wanted to have kids young, to grow up with my kids when I'm still young." Brooklyn also mentioned that Nicola wasn’t ready just yet and he would be ready when she is ready. “We definitely want a big family. He has three siblings, I have seven” Nicola added.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz are 'collateral damage' amid clash between their families