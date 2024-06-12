The Penguin Spinoff Series Gets Release Window And Exciting New Updates; DEETS Inside

The release date for The Penguin series has just been announced. Colin Farrell, who was nearly unrecognizable as the Penguin in Matt Reeves' The Batman, gained popularity for his remarkable transformation and performance.

The Penguin series teases new release window

This success led to the creation of The Penguin spinoff series on Max. Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO and Max, told Variety that The Penguin will be released in September.

The Batman movie originally came out in March, and its sequel, The Batman - Part II, has been delayed to October 2, 2026. The series will feature an impressive cast, including Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone, the daughter of Carmine Falcone from The Batman.

The Penguin will be released in the same timeframe as the first project in the new DC Universe. Although James Gunn's Superman movie reboot won't debut until 2025, the DCU will kick off later this year with the adult animated series Creature Commandos, set to be released in the fall, just like The Penguin.

While the exact release date for Creature Commandos hasn't been revealed, actor Sean Gunn mentioned it will come out in the fall.

Other upcoming DC projects in 2024

Before The Penguin premieres, another animated DC series will wrap up the summer. The new Suicide Squad anime will release its final episode in August.

Suicide Squad ISEKAI will start streaming on Max with its first three episodes on June 27, followed by weekly releases. This year is packed with DC animated projects, including My Adventures with Superman season 2, which is currently releasing new episodes weekly.

In addition, two other animated DC projects are slated for 2024: Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Three, releasing on July 16, and Harley Quinn season 5, which doesn't yet have a confirmed release date.

For live-action fans, Superman & Lois' final season will be released in the fall, either in September like The Penguin or in October. October will also see the release of DC's only theatrical film of 2024, Joker: Folie à Deux, which opens on October 4.

Stay tuned for future updates on The Penguin series.

