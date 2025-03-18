The Penguin Star Colin Farrell in Talks to Join Sgt. Rock From DC Studios Directed by Luca Guadagnino; DEETS

Colin Farrell, who earned critical acclaim for playing a Gotham gangster in the Prime Video series The Penguin, is in talks to star in Sgt. Rock. This DC Studios-produced project will mark his return to the superhero universe following The Penguin and the 2024 film The Batman.

The project is expected to be a World War II action movie, helmed by Challengers director Luca Guadagnino.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio was initially keen on casting Daniel Craig for the titular role, but he reportedly stepped away to join Greta Gerwig and Netflix’s reimagining of Narnia.

However, DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran told the outlet in February that no offer had been made to the Casino Royale actor. They hinted that production would begin in the summer only if they found “the perfect actor” for the part.

The studio is indeed on track to begin production for Sgt. Rock this summer at DC Studios’ production hub in England. If Farrell is officially cast, he would portray the tough and rugged leader of Easy Company, a combat unit fighting Nazi forces in Europe.

The character of Sgt. Rock, created by Robert Kanigher and Joe Kubert, first appeared in comics in 1959, making it one of DC’s longest-running comic book series.

Besides Craig, actors like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Bruce Willis had been in talks to bring the character to life over the past few decades, but the vision never materialized.

Farrell’s role as DC’s ruthless crime lord in Matt Reeves’ gritty saga The Batman and its HBO spin-off series The Penguin showcased his versatility as an actor.

His unrecognizable transformation and remarkable acting skills earned him a SAG Award, a Golden Globe Award, a Critics Choice Award, and a Saturn Award, among other accolades.

DC Studios’ 2025 release slate includes the highly anticipated Superman, starring David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan, set to release on July 11.

The Penguin is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.