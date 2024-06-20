The Penguin Trailer: Colin Farrell Reprises The Batman Villian In The New Spin-Off Series

Remember the grotesque-ish villain in the 2022 The Batman? Colin Farrell is stepping back into his shoes in a spin-off series, The Penguin. The actor looked unrecognizable as the villain and garnered much-deserved critical acclaim for his performance! Check out what the upcoming series holds for the character’s future…

The Batman spin-off series The Penguin

Send out the bat signal as The Penguin is back terrorizing Gotham! Colin Farrell is known for playing nice guys in films like Total Recall, The Gentleman, The Lobster, and more, but his role as DC’s gangster is one of the most iconic characters in his filmography.

The eight-episode prequel series will be the direct continuation of the events of The Batman. The character Penguin, aka Oswald Cobblepot, his rise to power in Gotham Underworld and his journey of becoming one of the most infamous villains in the Batman universe will be the show's main plot.

The IMDB synopsis of the film reads, “Following the events of The Batman, Oswald Cobblepot, a.k.a. The Penguin, makes a play to seize the reins of the crime world in Gotham.” The trailer showed the character getting out of prison. During a conversation with Sal, he says, “Carmine Falcone (another DC villain) is dead. And I’m here now. I’ll be calling the shots.”

Who stars in The Penguin alongside Farrell?

Cristin Milioti will play Carmine Falcon’s daughter, Sofia, and Michael Zegen will play his son, Alberto. Clancy Brown will portray one of Gotham City’s former top gangsters, Salvatore Maroni. The cast is rounded off with supporting roles by Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Rhenzy Feliz, Carmen Ejogo, Deirdre O’Connell, David H. Holmes, and François Chau.

Although The Batman writer-director has not been the scribe for the prequel series, he will be the executive producer by his production company, 6th & Idaho. Lauren LeFranc will serve as co-execute producer, writer and showrunner.

The show has a large board of executive producers, including Craig Zobel, who directed the first three episodes of The Penguin. The production was halted due to the Writers Strike in 2023, but things went back on track. The sequel to The Batman is also in the works and will have a theatrical release on October 2, 2026.