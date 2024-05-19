'The People And Their Vision': Eva Longoria Reveals The Factors She Considers When Taking New Projects

Eva Longoria, in an interview, admitted that she only wants to work with people she loves, naming friends and fellow actresses Kerry Washington and Gabrielle Union as an example.

Longoria is an American actress, model, director, and businesswoman. After several guest appearances on several television shows, she was cast in the CBS daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless for her portrayal of Isabella Brana, which she starred in from 2001 to 2003. She is well known for playing Gabrielle on Solis ABC, and on the television series Desperate Housewives from 2004 to 2012, for which she won a Golden Globe nomination and two Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Eva Longoria opens up about the factors she considers while taking on new projects

In an interview with PEOPLE during the Cannes Film Festival in France, Eva Longoria explained why she approaches new projects by considering her circle of friends first.

"I want to work with people I love," she said, naming friends and fellow actresses Kerry Washington and Gabrielle Union, with whom she has upcoming projects.

"Life's too short to work with a-------, and I'd much rather be surrounded by people I love, and creatives that I respect," she continued, describing the process in which she decides what to work on next as "reverse engineering." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

She also explained that before she even seeks out new projects, she considers who she wants to collaborate with first and later finds something that everyone can agree on. "It’s the people and their vision and what they bring to it more than the actual project” that makes her want to be on set,” Longoria said.

Advertisement

The actress also has a list of directors and producers she would love to work with in the future. "Édgar Ramírez, I want to work with so bad," she said, referring to the Emilia Perez actor, whose film, costarring Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldana, recently premiered at Cannes.

Per her creative process, Longoria says she'll "develop projects around that idea" and eventually they'll be collaborating together on something. "Like, 'Okay, if I want to work with Carmen Maura, what would be a good vehicle for that?'" she explained.

Longoria has certainly been juggling quite a lot of projects lately. The Flamin' Hot director recently announced a Mexican cookbook, will host CNN's upcoming series Searching for Spain, and will also appear on the upcoming season of the hit Hulu comedy Only Murders in the Building.

A brief about Eva Longoria's career

Eva Longoria won three ALMA Awards, two People’s Choice Awards, and one Teen Choice Award; Longoria also appeared in The Sentinel (2006), Over Her Dead Body (2008), For Greater Glory (2012), Frontera (2014), Lowriders (2016), and Overboard (2018), a film that later acquired an award for Best Actress picture.

In 2005, Longoria founded UnbeliEVAble, a film and television production company acquired by Hyphenate Media Group in 2023, and co-founded with Longoria and Chris Abrego. She also produces the Lifetime television series Devious Maids Chains and The Executive producer of Harvest.

From 2015 to 2016, she starred in and co-starred in the short-lived NBC telenovela. Since 2014, she has directed episodes of the television series she starred in. In 2023, Longoria made her feature directorial debut with Flamin' Hot, which was nominated for Best Song at the Academy The 96th Awards. She appeared in many advertising campaigns, including L’Oréal, New York & Co, and Pepsi, and has launched her fashion perfume brand since 2017.

ALSO READ: The Black Phone 2 Release Delayed By Four Months; New Updates & More to Know