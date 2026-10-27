The Pitt Actor Noah Wyle Named People Magazine’s S*xiest Man Alive; Actor Says ‘Not in Million Years’ Did He Expect It

Noah Wyle has added another exciting milestone to his illustrious career, as People magazine has named the The Pitt star S*xiest Man Alive for this year. The 55-year-old actor unveiled his charming side in an all-denim ensemble for the magazine’s cover shoot, marking a special moment for the Emmy-winning star. Reacting to the recognition, Wyle admitted he never imagined receiving such an honor.

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“I thought that sounded like a prank just not in a million years did I think that this would be an honor bestowed on me,” the actor shared. He also joked that his family would continue to “tease” him about the title “for the next 50 years.”

Noah Wyle reveals wife Sara’s reaction

Noah Wyle revealed that his wife, Sara Wyle, was delighted by the announcement. The couple, who tied the knot in June 2014, share an 11-year-old daughter, Frances. The actor is also a father to Owen, 23, and Auden, 21, whom he shares with his former wife, Tracy Warbin.

Speaking about Sara’s response, Wyle explained that she believes the recognition “reflects well on her taste.” He added, “She thinks I’m a good guy and that the kind of person that I am and the kind of father I am, the kind of husband I am, is worth promoting.”

Beyond his latest accolade, Wyle offered a glimpse into his life at home, revealing that his idea of a “perfect date night” involves eating. He also shared that washing dishes is one of his household responsibilities. “I am the dish maven,” he said. “The sink is my domain. And I would recommend more guys get into the dishwashing, because it’s very therapeutic.”

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Noah Wyle’s work front

Wyle rose to fame playing Dr. John Carter on ER, becoming a familiar face to television audiences. He later appeared in projects such as Falling Skies before earning widespread acclaim as Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch in The Pitt. His performance has earned him four Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe.

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