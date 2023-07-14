The Pod Generation: Trailer, release date, and everything you need to know about the Emilia Clarke starrer
The Pod Generation, the upcoming science fiction comedy is gearing up for a grand release soon. Here's everything you need to know about the Emilia Clarke starrer.
The Pod Generation, the upcoming science-fiction comedy had its grand world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival 2023, in January, this year. After a long wait, the much-awaited film that features Emilia Clarke and Chiwetel Ejiofor in the lead roles is now gearing up for its grand theatrical release. Ahead of the film's global release, the makers dropped its official trailer on social media. The Pod Generation trailer has garnered the attention of film fanatics and has been receiving an excellent response.
The Pod Generation trailer is out
The highly promising trailer of The Pod Generation hints that the film, which is written and directed by Sophia Barthes revolves around the futuristic story of a much-in-love middle-aged couple, who seeks the help of advance technology to have a child. Emilia Clarke appears in the role of Rachel, an ambitious career woman who finds it convenient to have a baby through artificial means. Chiwetel Ejiofor, on the other hand, appears in the role of Rachel's doting husband Alvy, who has a drastically different concept on life and starting a family. The promising trailer hints that The Pod Generation will be a thoroughly entertaining watch for the cine-goers, with its right mix of emotions and humour.
Watch The Pod Generation trailer, below:
The Pod Generation release date
As per the latest updates, The Pod Generation is finally set to hit the theatres on August 11, this year. Notably, the Emilia Clarke starrer is getting its worldwide release eight months after its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival 2023. However, the makers have not revealed the actual reason behind this long delay, yet.
The star cast and crew
Along with Emilia Clarke and Chiwetel Ejiofor, The Pod Generation features a stellar star cast including Rosalie Craig, Vinette Robinson, Kathryn Hunter, Jean-Marc Barr, Rita Bernard Shaw, Meghan Maczko, and others in pivotal roles. Evgueni Galperine and Sasha Galperine have composed the songs and original scores for the project. Andrij Parekh is the director of photography. The science fiction comedy is jointly bankrolled by the banners Quad Productions and Scope Pictures, and is distributed by Roadside Attractions and Vertical.
