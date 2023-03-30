The Pope’s Exorcist: Russell Crowe transforms himself into Chief Exorcist of the Vatican in new VIDEO

The Pope’s Exorcist starring Russell Crowe left horror and thriller lovers absolutely excited with the trailer that dropped last month. In case you have not watched the trailer yet, the upcoming supernatural thriller is based on the true story of Father Gabriele Amorth, the Vatican's Chief Exorcist (played by Academy Award winner Russell Crowe), and his actual files.

The movie will follow Amorth as he investigates a young boy's terrifying possession and uncovers a long-running conspiracy that the Vatican has desperately tried to keep hidden. And now, a new video has been released showcasing the real-life Father Amorth with the reel-life Father Amorth, played by Crowe.

The real-life Father Gabriel Amorth versus the reel-life Father Gabriel Amorth

Recently Sony Pictures shared a video featuring two clips of the real-life Father Amorth and the reel-life Father Amorth. In the side-by-side clips, we can see how Russell Crowe has molded himself to play the Vatican’s Chief Exorcist in the upcoming supernatural thriller. Viewers also get a glimpse of real exorcisms done on people.

Sharing the video, Sony Pictures wrote in the caption, “Seek the truth, uncover the darkness. From the actual files of the Vatican's Chief Exorcist, comes the story of the most powerful demon Father Gabriele Amorth ever encountered. Watch Russell Crowe in and as #ThePopesExorcist, exclusively in cinemas April 7th in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.”

More about The Pope’s Exorcist

The Pope's Exorcist, produced by Doug Belgrad, Michael Patrick Kaczmarek, and Jeff Katz, features a superb ensemble cast that includes Franco Nero, Daniel Zovatto, and Alex Essoe. Father Gabriel Amorth is played by Academy Award winner Russell Crowe in the Julius Avery-directed film. Michael Petroni and Evan Spiliotopoulos wrote the script, and R. Dean McCreary and Chester Hastings wrote the film's screenplay.

The Pope’s Exorcist will be released on April 7, 2023 in your nearby theaters in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Where can you watch Avatar: The Way of Water online? Deets inside