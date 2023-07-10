The Prank Panel: Where and how to watch reality comedy series judged by Johnny Knoxville; Here's what we know

American reality comedy series The Prank Panel made its debut on July 9, 2023, and the new unscripted show has intrigued the audience with its unique concept and chaotic content. Keep reading to know more information about The Prank Panel including what the show is about, when the new episodes are released, as well as where and how to watch it.

The Prank Panel: Where to watch and concept

The Prank Panel premiered on July 9, 2023, with a special preview airing on May 24, 2023. A brand-new episode of the prank show will air every Sunday on ABC. In case you want to watch the reality series online, it is available to stream on Hulu. Other options where it can be streamed include Fubo TV and Direct TV Stream. The concept of the series, as the name suggests, revolves around pranking people after certain others pitch the prank.

The individuals can target their family members, friends, and co-workers. If the judges like the pitch, they can accept it and plan, execute, as well record the whole prank. The judging panel consists of pranxperts namely actor Johnny Knoxville, comedian Eric André, and actress Gabourey Sidibe. The judges take the viewers behind the scenes of the show and showcase the whole process of how the prank plans are put together and executed.

More about The Prank Panel

Knoxville explained, "Jimmy Kimmel [producer of the show] called me a couple years ago and said 'Hey, we're thinking about doing this show.' We take people of the street, they'll tell us an idea they have for a prank, and we just help them pull off their prank." Sidibe added that they choose to do a prank based on how good it is and how wacky the person might be. André called his co-judges his brother and sister and said the three of them share "instant chemistry" that can't be denied. The show promises chaos, fun, and hilarious reactions.

The introduction video also featured a joke by Sidibe, "Is this an escape room? Because I wanna leave" hearing which her co-judges laughed out loud. While André told TV Insider that a good prankster should have a "distinct point of view," Sidibe felt "commitment" is very important, and Knoxville added that "a good reaction" is key to the whole concept. André concluded that the pranks shouldn't feel mean and should be done with love.

