'The pressure is overwhelming': When Selena Gomez revealed why she didn't collaborate with Justin Bieber-DJ Snake for Let Me Love You

Back in 2022, Selena Gomez revealed why she chose not to collaborate with Justin Bieber on DJ Snake's song Let Me Love You. The backstory involves Selena recording her own version of the song before Justin Bieber released his take on it.

In her documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, there's a scene where Selena becomes emotional during a rehearsal for her Revival Tour. She opens up to her friends, expressing her frustrations about the pressure and feeling like she's expected to meet certain standards. Selena shared at the time "It just sucks. All of it. It looks so bad. I have no idea what the fuck I'm doing... The pressure is overwhelming. I don't want to disappoint John [Janick, Interscope CEO]. I don't want him to think that he signed some fucking Disney kid."

In the documentary, Selena alludes to the collaboration that never happened. She mentions a conversation with John, presumably about the song with Justin, she said, "It just sucks too, cause like the whole song thing. [John] called me this morning about the song with Justin and I'm like, 'When am I just gonna be good enough by myself? When am I gonna be good just by myself, not needing anyone to be associated with?'"

Selena's other collaboration with DJ Snake

Selena reflects on her past relationship with Justin and how it seemed to haunt her, explaining that "I felt haunted by a past relationship that no one wanted to let go of." This sentiment inspired her to write Lose You to Love Me, a song that marked her way of moving on from that past relationship.

Selena's documentary: My Mind & Me

Although she didn't collaborate with Justin on Let Me Love You, Selena later teamed up with DJ Snake for other songs like Taki Taki and Selfish Love. Her documentary, My Mind & Me, delves into various aspects of Selena's life, offering insights into her mental health journey. The film covers her experiences with psychosis and her diagnosis of bipolar disorder. It has received critical acclaim for its raw honesty and its powerful message about mental health.

