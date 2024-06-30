The Price Is Right Host Drew Carey Recalls About Contestant Appearing Under Influence On The Show: 'It's Not Unusual'

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug usage.

On The Price Is Right, host Drew Carey recently shared in a TV Insider interview that contestants often compete while under the influence, whether from cannabis gummies or alcohol. He said, "They'll have a gummy or I'll smell alcohol on their breath. Not unusual."

Drew Carey revealed it's quite common for contestants to show up in such a state. He recalled a memorable incident with a contestant named Joshua Androsky, who appeared on the show while tripping on mushrooms.

Androsky, described as a sketch comedy performer, ended up winning a trip to the Atlanta Jazz Festival. The host recalled, "I asked him what he did for a living, and he goes, 'I'm a skateboarding rabbi.' He didn't think he was going to get picked, and he totally tripped."

After the episode aired, Androsky uploaded the footage to YouTube, confessing in the video's caption that he had been intoxicated during the taping. He wrote in the caption, "I'm an idiot and I took mushrooms, got drunk, then went on The Price Is Right and lied to Drew Carey's melting face," he praised Drew Carey saying, "HE COULD NOT HAVE BEEN NICER."

Drew Carey on whether he will retire from hosting the show

Carey, who has hosted the show for 18 seasons, also discussed his longevity on the program. He expressed "I don't think in terms of I'm the longest one. I do have a goal: I want to keep going until I die. This is my 18th season. I've got to get the 35 and 41 so I can catch Bob Barker and Pat Sajak."

Carey emphasized his deep enjoyment of the role, describing it as a fulfilling part of his daily life and career. He reflected on surpassing his nine-year stint on The Drew Carey Show, highlighting how hosting"The Price Is Right has become a significant and cherished aspect of his professional life.

Carey concluded the interview by stating he has no plans to retire soon, having found immense satisfaction in his enduring role as host of the beloved game show.

If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

