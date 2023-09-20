‘The prince is viewed positively by 60% of….’: Prince William's NYC visit kicks off with a hilarious intro from Michael Bloomberg

Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, received a jovial introduction from none other than Michael Bloomberg during his recent visit to New York City as per the reports by PEOPLE . The occasion was the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit held at the iconic Plaza Hotel, where Prince addressed a captivated audience. This two-day visit to the United States marked a significant moment for the Prince, who has earned the distinction of being voted the most popular public figure among Americans in a recent Gallup poll.

Michael Bloomberg’s heartwarming welcome for the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William

Michael Bloomberg, the former Mayor of New York City, set the stage with a humorous and heartwarming welcome. He couldn't help but highlight the remarkable feat of Prince William winning the hearts of Americans from all walks of life as per the reports by PEOPLE. Bloomberg stated, "The prince has clearly won over Americans of all stripes. These days, as we know, that is no small feat, in fact, the poll also showed the prince is viewed positively by 60% of democrats and 60% of republicans. America has not seen that kind of bipartisan consensus since 1776." He went on and playfully concluded, "But this time we're all drinking to the King's health."

Amidst the laughter and applause, as per the reports, Prince William took the stage, sharing a glimpse of his day in the city. He began with a morning run in the picturesque Central Park, basking in the sunny weather. "It was wonderful waking up in New York on a sunny morning rather than the rain we had yesterday. It was beautiful getting some fresh air this morning," he remarked, connecting with the audience in a relatable way.

The Earthshot Prize, launched by William in 2020, draws inspiration from President Kennedy's Moonshot mission and aims to incentivize positive environmental change by 2030. As per the reports, the Prince's visit began with a visit to Governors Island, where he learned about the Billion Oyster Project's efforts to rejuvenate New York's waterways by restoring oyster reefs, a project with significant ecological impact.

Reportedly, the Prince also shared exciting news that he would be traveling to Singapore for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony in November, underlining his commitment to environmental sustainability.

According to PEOPLE, the summit brought together notable figures such as Bill Gates and former Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, to honor the 15 finalists of this year's awards.

The importance of environmental protection in Prince William's life

The reports by PEOPLE suggest that Prince William's trip to New York was originally scheduled for the previous year but was postponed due to the passing of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

He addressed last year’s event by a touching video message to those attending the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit, emphasizing the importance of environmental protection and the cause's resonance with his grandmother's values by saying, “"Protecting the environment was a cause close to my grandmother's heart, and I know she would have been delighted to hear about this event and the support you're all giving our Earthshot finalists, the next generation of environmental pioneers."

