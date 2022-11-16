The Princess Diaries 3 is officially green-lit; Will Anne Hathaway return as Mia Thermopolis?

It's time to say aloha once again to Her Majesty Amelia Mignonette Thermopolis Renaldi, Queen of Genovia! In some exciting news that will leave The Princess Diaries fans squealing with joy, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that a third instalment of the revered franchise is finally in the works at Disney. It's been 18 years since The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement (and 21 years since the Garry Marshall original) released and fans have been waiting anxiously for The Princess 3 to be announced...

The wish has finally come true and we couldn't be happier! Aadrita Mukerji of Supergirl, Scorpion, Reacher and Quantum Leap fame is penning the script for The Princess Diaries 3, while sources divulged to THR that the movie will be a continuation of the beloved Anne Hathaway-led franchise rather than a reboot, which has become a very common and overindulgent route to take in Hollywood. However, according to sources, Anne doesn't have a deal to return, yet...

Will Anne Hathaway Return as Mia Thermopolis in The Princess Diaries 3?

The hope is for Anne Hathaway to reprise her beloved role as Mia Thermopolis in The Princess Diaries 3, should the upcoming film move forward beyond the script stage. Nevertheless, the Oscar-winning actress has publicly given her approval at the possibility of returning to The Princess Diaries series. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hathway shared, "I would more than entertain it, I'm pulling for it. If there's any way to get Julie Andrews involved, I think we would make it work. We would go to where she was and put a green screen behind her and just make it happen. She is magnificent."

As for Dame Julie Andrews? When ET asked the Oscar-winning actress if she feels there are stories still to be explored in The Princess Diaries Universe when it comes to Mia Thermopolis and her loved character Queen Clarisse Renaldi, Julie honestly replied, "I think it is [too late for another The Princess Diaries instalment]. Mia and The Queen? I don't know, I think I'm the one... she's probably still ok for it, but I might just be a little too old a granny for it, I don't know. It depends what the story is, and if they can come up with something, that would be wonderful, but if not, there will be other things."

We're definitely rooting for Anne Hathaway and Dame Julie Andrews to return as Mia Thermopolis and Queen Clarisse Renaldi (petition for Chris Pine's Nicholas Deveraux to come back too!) in The Princess Diaries 3!

Are you excited for The Princess Diairies 3? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.