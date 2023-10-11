'The priority here is to turn pain into purpose': Prince Harry and Meghan Markle discuss raising kids in digital age and how to navigate it

The relationship, marriage, and decisions taken by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been scrutinized, judged, discussed, and debated over the years. The royal couple has made their own choices after taking a step back from their duties years ago and are the reason for a lot of chatter. From royal experts to other public figures, everyone seems to have an opinion about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Rumors about them constantly make rounds online.

Regardless, the two have maintained what their priorities in life truly are. The parents of two made multiple public appearances for the 2023 edition of Invictus Games, an international multi-sport event founded by Prince Harry. During a recent conversation, the couple spoke about parenting their kids in a digitally active world, and here's what they had to say.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle about raising kids in digital age

During a panel discussion at the World Mental Health Day Festival by Project Healthy Minds on October 10, Harry and Meghan made an appearance and shed light on several important social issues. They talked about raising their two children, namely 4-year-old Prince Archie and 2-year-old Princess Lilibet in the digitally advanced and social media-focused world of today. "Being a mom is the most important thing in my entire life," Meghan said.

"Outside of course to being a wife to this one," the 42-year-old added, referring to her husband, Prince Harry. She explained that their non-profit foundation Archewell has been focusing on highlighting the potential negative impact of social media on children. "I feel fortunate that our children are at an age, again quite young, so this isn't in our immediate future," the former actress continued and said that regardless, she is still quite worried.

Prince Harry wants to 'turn pain into purpose'

Meghan disclosed that she still has hope because their foundation has made a lot of progress on that front. "Everyone now is affected by the online world and social media. Some more than others. We all just want to feel safe," she elucidated. Harry chimed in and felt, "I think for us, for myself and my wife, with kids growing up in the digital age, for us the priority here is to turn pain into purpose." He revealed they aim to make many positive changes.

"Yes, these platforms are addictive. We all accept that and agree," the 39-year-old added. He suggested that people working in such companies should start by not sending children content that they wouldn't want their own children to see. "I think that's a really simple request. It's an easy fix," he felt. Meghan said that since social media is not something that will go away, it is important to be aware of it and turn it into something positive.

