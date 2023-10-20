‘The problem of working with a perfectionist…’: When Henry Cavill shared details from his mind blowing fight scene with Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible

In the world of action films, the Mission: Impossible franchise is renowned for its thrilling stunts and jaw-dropping sequences. The 2018 installment, Mission: Impossible - Fallout, was no exception, and Henry Cavill, who played a central role in the movie, visited Jimmy Kimmel Live to share some intriguing details about an intense fight scene with Tom Cruise.

Extended shooting for perfection

As Jimmy Kimmel played a clip of the incredible fight scene between Henry Cavill and Tom Cruise, the audience was left in awe of the on-screen action. Jimmy wasted no time in quizzing Henry about the scene, asking how long it took to shoot. Henry's response shed light on the dedication and pursuit of perfection that characterized the filming process.

While the original schedule allocated four days for the scene, the actual shooting stretched out to a grueling three to four weeks. “You know the problem of working with perfectionists like the film's director, Christopher McQuarrie, and Tom Cruise.” The scene had to be nothing short of perfect, and they were willing to put in the time to achieve it.

ALSO READ: 'I go unconscious...': Tom Cruise reveals why he sleeps so little; Mission Impossible star opens up about restless nights

The fight scene took place in a bathroom, prompting Jimmy Kimmel to humorously comment, "So that means, a whole month shooting in the bathroom?" Henry Cavill, with a good-natured laugh, confirmed the prolonged bathroom battle. It was a testament to the meticulous nature of the team involved in Mission: Impossible - Fallout.

Tom Cruise's Annual Christmas Tradition

Tom Cruise is known for his generosity and, during the interview, As Jimmy inquired about whether Tom Cruise had given him a present at the end of filming, Henry shared an intriguing detail. Each year, Tom Cruise sends a Christmas cake to his friends and colleagues, and Henry was no exception. It was a coconut cake, but Henry initially hesitated to indulge in it, considering its healthiness. However, after a made him taste the cake and was in for a delightful surprise. He said, “It was the most unhealthy luxurious cake ever and so I ate the whole thing."

Jimmy Kimmel, with a touch of humor, added that he also receives Tom Cruise's Christmas cake but doesn't spend a month in the bathroom for the privilege. The revelation gave audiences a peek into the camaraderie and traditions shared among the cast and crew of Mission: Impossible, emphasizing the dedication to their craft and the bond formed during filming.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Tom Cruise led Mission Impossible 7 remains steady on first Tuesday at box office India; Netts Rs 4.50 crores