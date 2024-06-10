The Proposal Costume Designer Talks About a 'Very Special Group' of People and Betty White

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.



The Proposal is one of the most beloved movies ever made in Hollywood. Starring Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock, this is an all-time hit. With such great movies, the cast and crew are unlike any other.

In a recent interview with People, the costume designer for The Proposal opened up about meeting a very special group of people. Catherine Marie Thomas opened up about working with Betty White and said she could do no wrong. The Proposal will always hold a special place in fans' hearts with its outstanding storyline and phenomenal performances by Reynolds and Bullock. Meanwhile, The proposal was released 15 years ago, in June 2009.

The proposal costume designer opens up on working with the best people on set

Some projects and people are just hard to forget, even when the project is long over. That was the situation for costume designer Catherine Marie Thomas. She worked on the film The Proposal, which was released precisely 15 years ago. In an interview with People, she said that the movie was made by a "very special group" of people.

The film, starring Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock, tells the story of Margaret (Bullock), an editor-in-chief who wants a green card. So she asks her assistant, Andrew (Reynolds), to marry her. The two primary characters have vastly different personalities, which Thomas balanced through their costumes, but she told People that one of her favorite moments from filming was with the late Betty White.

Speaking of the late actress Betty White, who died in 2021 at the age of 99, Thomas said, "Betty White can do no wrong. I mean, genuinely, it was an honor to work with her. She's very funny and nice. But what about the bridal dress moment? It is hilarious. God bless her.” The scene that Thomas spoke about is the one where Margaret is given Grandma Annie's (white) wedding dress, which she tries on for Annie to modify. However, the dress does not fit her at all. According to Thomas, White improvised bits of the sequence as they shot it, making it funnier each time, even though it was already humorous.

What is The proposal about?

Anne Fletcher-directed The Proposal is a 2009 American romantic comedy film written by Peter Chiarelli. The film stars Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds in the lead, with Malin Åkerman, Craig T. Nelson, Mary Steenburgen, and Betty White in supporting roles.

The plot revolves around a Canadian executive who discovers that she may be deported from the United States since her visa renewal application was denied. Determined to keep her job as editor-in-chief of a publishing business, she persuades her long-suffering personal assistant to temporarily serve as her fiancé.

The proposal is a good reminder that not all romantic comedies have to grind our souls to a fine powder. If you have good actors working from a storyline with sharp dialogue, you can make a great date night movie.

While it requires a somewhat longer setup, it becomes overly mawkish in its third act and leans too heavily on Betty White in the wacky-granny character. Meanwhile, watching Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds snipe at each other is utterly amusing and well worth every minute.

