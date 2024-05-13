Andrea Riseborough will play British fashion icon Isabella Blow in a new movie called The Queen of Fashion. The movie will also star Emilia Clarke and Hayley Atwell, along with other talented actors. It's been in the works for eight years and is expected to be a big hit.

Game of Thrones fame Emilia Clarke will play fashion designer Daphne Guinness, Hayley Atwell will portray British Vogue editor Alexandra Shulman, and Richard E. Grant will play Isabella's father.

Who Was Isabella Blow?

Isabella Blow, an English magazine editor, left a significant mark on the fashion industry. She was known for her unique fashion sense and love for extravagant hats. She not only discovered models like Stella Tennant and Sophie Dahl but also played a crucial role in boosting the career of fashion designer Alexander McQueen.

Despite her contributions, she faced numerous challenges toward the end of her life. Blow struggled with depression and felt alienated from the world she helped shape. Her friend Daphne Guinness revealed Blow's disappointment when McQueen sold his brand to Gucci without including her.

Financial issues, including being disinherited by her father, added to her burdens. Additionally, infertility compounded her challenges. Despite her pivotal role in brokering deals, such as the one between Gucci and McQueen's label, Blow felt neglected and unsupported in an industry she influenced deeply.

The movie will also explore her struggles with bipolar disorder and ovarian cancer before her death at age 48 in 2007.

About the actress Andrea Riseborough?

Andrea Riseborough is a British actor who has appeared in many different movies, from horror to comedy. She was nominated for an Oscar in 2023 for her role in To Leslie.

She's currently starring in the PBS series Alice & Jack and the Max miniseries The Regime. Later this year, she'll appear in the Lee Miller biopic Lee alongside Kate Winslet.

The Queen of Fashion will be produced by Matthew Rhodes, Elise Freeman, Andrea Riseborough, Robert Ogden Barnum, and Catrin Lewis Defis. It will be directed by Alex Marx, with Stephen Goldblatt as the cinematographer and Laura Mvula providing the score. The movie will be presented at the Cannes Film Festival, but there's no release date yet.

Stay tuned for future updates on The Queen of Fashion.

