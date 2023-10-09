'The real headache...': Prince William left 'frustrated' by the news of Meghan Markle writing a bombshell memoir? Here's what the sources had to say

Meghan Markle's entry into the British royal family ignited a media frenzy and marked a tumultuous chapter in the monarchy's history. Her biracial heritage and American background brought a fresh perspective to the traditionally conservative institution. However, Meghan's experiences as a royal were marred by intense public scrutiny, racial prejudice, and strained relations with the British tabloids. She and Prince Harry's decision to step back from their royal roles, in pursuit of a more private life, was met with both support and criticism.

Meghan Marvel’s memoir ‘frustrated’ Prince William

Reports of Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, penning a potentially revealing memoir have reportedly caused stress for Prince William, as per a Geo.tv report. According to the report, “One of whom is William, the Prince of Wales, who is left “frustrated” with claims that Meghan will expose more secrets of the Royal family in her book.”

A royal expert, Duncan Larcombe told Fabulous, “The real headache is that he (William) can’t get in touch with his brother (Harry) without risking the contents of any conversation they have being made public.” Additionally, in his memoir titled Spare, Prince Harry candidly discloses that Prince William initially treated Meghan Markle as if she were a "convicted felon" when they first crossed paths. The book reveals that Prince William expressed his reservations, saying, "She's an actress, after all, Harold. Anything can happen."

Furthermore, Prince Harry writes that William was cautious and even discouraging about his relationship with Meghan. Prince Harry said, “It’s too fast, he’d told me. Too soon. In fact, he’d actually been pretty discouraging about my even dating Meg.”

Larcombe further added, “It is a real frustration for him and it totally ties him up. It’s one thing having a row with your sibling, it’s not uncommon in any family, but in this particular context, it is a constant betrayal. William can't make that first move without Harry betraying him and breaking his confidence."

Meghan Markle’s New Adventures

Following Markle and Prince Harry’s decision to step away from royal duties and achieve financial independence, the couple made a significant investment in their future by purchasing a lavish nine-bedroom house in Montecito for a reported $14.65 million in 2020. Also, Meghan may sign a $20 million deal with French fashion giant Dior. If the deal goes through, it could make Markle one of the richest stars in Hollywood. After the deal, Meghan would also join global stars Rihanna and Jennifer Lawrence as the public face of the brand.

