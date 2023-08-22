The Real Housewives franchise: From Nene Leakes to Lisa Rinna; cast members BLACKLISTED by Bravo and why

The Real Housewives franchise has been one of the longest-running and most popular reality series in television history. The dramatic and scandalous show first premiered in 2006 and has since expanded into several American and international editions. Bravo, the network the American editions air on, does not take certain accusations against them lightly.

This is why certain former cast members of The Real Housewives have been blacklisted by the channel. The reasons behind this may vary but the main gist is the controversial actions of the prior housewives. Some cast members have also been cut off because they weren't found to be good enough for the controversial series. Here's a brief blacklisted log.

The Real Housewives blacklisted cast members

Nene Leakes

Nene Leakes has been one of the most known and popular faces of The Real Housewives franchise having starred on the hit Atlanta edition for ten long seasons. She was a main cast member in the first seven seasons and appeared as a guest in the eighth. While Nene was missing from the ninth season, she returned as a main member in the tenth eleventh, and twelfth seasons. It was then that she announced she would be leaving the reality show.

She mentioned contract issues as the reason behind her leaving the show post-season twelve but later revealed that despite her complaints to Bravo about the racist comments by co-cast member Kim Zolciak-Biermann, the network did not take any kind of action. Nene then filed a lawsuit against the production for a racist and hostile work environment. The reality star has since been blacklisted by Bravo and will not appear in any new seasons.

Lisa Rinna

Lisa Rinna was a part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for eight seasons. She joined the series as a guest in season four for the first time and then starred as a main cast member from season five to twelve. This year, she announced that she will not be returning for the upcoming season thirteen of the edition. Her mother's passing was one of the reasons behind it but a recent controversial decision of hers landed her in the Bravo blacklist file.

Lisa called out her fellow Bravo co-stars to boycott Bravo's upcoming fan convention in Las Vegas titled BravoCon. She did this in order to support The Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel‘s boycott strike for fair wages. Because of her open support for the strike against Bravo, the network decided to blacklist the 60-year-old actress and model, ensuring she wouldn't appear in any future seasons of The Real Housewives franchise.

Jennie Nguyen

Jennie Nguyen was a cast member on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City for only one season but she definitely stirred up some controversy. She had already started filming for season three of the edition when she was removed from the installment and the franchise by the network. This happened when Jennie made offensive posts during the 2020 Black Lives Matter movement. She received a lot of backlash for her behavior and was fired by Bravo.

She compared the Black Lives Matter protesters to gangs, vouched for a White Lives Matter movement, and even proceeded to raise questions about George Floyd's death. Bravo was quick to cut her off and clarified that they do not share the same views as her and neither will they support her. The quick action definitely gained the network brownie points among fans.

Teddi Mellencamp

Teddi Mellencamp starred as a main cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills from season eight to ten. She was fired by Bravo because the network was not happy with her performance on the show and thought cutting her off would be a better choice. Teddi revealed that she was left blindsided by the decision and that she was fired via a phone call.

