The Real Housewives of Atlanta 15: Midseason sneak peek teases scandalous drama, cheating, and more; Find out

The midseason sneak peek of reality television series The Real Housewives of Atlanta season fifteen promised viewers scandal, drama, lies, and shocking secrets. Viewers of the Georgia-based Bravo series are in for a ride for the remainder of the season. Here is everything you need to know about what can be expected out of the second half of the 15th season.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta midseason sneak peek

The description of the sneak peek of the midseason sneak peek reads "Was Drew Sidora caught cheating with another woman? Is a baby in the works for Sanya Richards-Ross? Is there a new man in Shereé Whitfield's life?" The clip shows Drew Sidora being involved in a cheating controversy, Kenya Moore talking about a second child, and Sanya Richards-Ross announcing her pregnancy. Sidora chats with her husband of nine years, Ralph Pittman.

"If you don't appreciate me, that's going to get us divorced," the latter tells the former. Kandi Burruss and Shereé Whitfield can be seen talking about Sidora cheating on Pittman with Ty Young, a basketball player. Marlo Hampton says, "I can't get over she's dating a woman, the way she goes, 'I ain’t never kiss a girl.'" When asked by producers, Sidora says she doesn't know what she can and cannot say while the Internet was abuzz with infidelity rumors.

Later, she claims, "Don't tell me I kissed this girl. I didn't kiss this girl!" but she is in for a surprise when Hampton reveals, "I even videotaped it!" A makeout clip plays onscreen for a moment before a crew member yells cut. Shereé Whitfield deals with her own dating drama. The synopsis of the season teased a healing space for the ladies this season but it looks like the drama has escalated beyond all that. With friendships on the brink, accusations causing a fuss, and divorce news, will these women be able to channel positive vibes?" it asks.

More about The Real Housewives of Atlanta 15

While The Real Housewives of Atlanta first premiered on October 7, 2008, the currently airing fifteenth season of the series premiered on Bravo on May 7, 2023. Apart from the main cast, Monyetta Shaw-Carter and Courtney R. Rhodes act as friends to the housewives. Original cast members Cynthia Bailey, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Lisa Wu, and DeShawn Snow have all been roped in for cameos this season. It airs on Sundays at 8/7c.

