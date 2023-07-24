The Real Housewives of Atlanta 15 recap: Drew Sidora cries amidst cheating rumors and separation from husband

Reality television franchise The Real Housewives has been serving a lot of piping hot drama for years with its several editions and spinoffs. Episode eleven of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season fifteen recently aired and cast member Drew Sidora went through a serious emotional breakdown as allegations of cheating and questions about her kissing Ty Young, a female NBA player surfaced amidst her divorce from her husband of Ralph Pittman.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta 15, episode 11 recap

Drew Sidora's emotional breakdown was carried over from last week's episode to the latest episode titled "Make-Ups, Slip-Ups, and Cover-Ups" which aired on July 23. At first, Drew claimed she was emotional because of a $1000 lawsuit against her, but when Kenya Moore assured her Kenya Moore that the cast would pay whoever was suing her, Drew added that her breakdown was not just about the lawsuit. Her personal problems were another reason.

Drew has had trust issues with her estranged husband, Ralph Pittman for a long time and the problems between the two hit a breaking point in March when they filed for divorce. Drew revealed that during last season's trip, a female manager was hitting on Ralph, and during a recent video shoot, a producer was oiling him for a bedroom scene. She added that with him being in Vegas while she is in Portugal for the season's trip, she can't seem to trust him.

Later, Kandi and Drew got into an argument with the former alleging that Drew and former cast member Latoya Ali kissed two years ago. Drew refused the allegation and said she has never kissed any woman. Kandi said she hates being projecting her as a liar and walked out of the situation. A quick flash forward of three months showed the cast reacting to Drew and Ralph's divorce filing and the cheating allegations with basketball player Ty Young.

RHOA 15: What is the Drew Sidora-Ty Young drama?

In the midseason sneak peek of the season, Marlo Hampton says, "I can't get over she's [Sidora] dating a woman, the way she goes, 'I ain’t never kiss a girl.'" Sidora claims, "Don't tell me I kissed this girl. I didn't kiss this girl!" but Hampton proceeds to drop the bomb, "I even videotaped it!" A makeout clip plays onscreen for a moment before someone yells cut. Netizens have since been speculating how both Sidora and Ralph might have cheated.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta first premiered on October 7, 2008, while the currently airing fifteenth season premiered on Bravo on May 7, 2023. The cast of the season includes Drew Sidora, Kenya Moore, Marlo Hampton, Sheree Whitfield, Kandi Burruss, and Sanya Richards-Ross. The next dramatic episode will air on July 30, 2023, at 8/7c on Bravo.

