The Real Housewives of Atlanta 15 reunion: From private text messages and shady receipts to court cases and subpoenas; what to expect

The Real Housewives franchise is known for its drama and that's exactly what the reunion of season 15 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta served. The trailer for part one of the two-part event was released on August 25 and fans are loving the scandals, allegations, blame game, and courtroom drama that has been going on. Here's everything you need to know about the reunion trailer, as well as when and where you can watch the first part of the reunion.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta 15 reunion trailer out

The season fifteen reunion of The Real Housewives of Atlanta features host Andy Cohen and the main cast members Drew Sidora, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Shereé Whitfield, Marlo Hampton, and Sanya Richards Ross. The trailer gave a scandalous glimpse of how messy it got with printouts of private text messages as well as courtroom drama. The video starts with everyone leafing through an interesting fake newspaper, created by Shereé titled She News.

It featured lots of allegations and stories about Kandi, leaving everyone shocked. The drama then starts escalating when Kenya involves Marlo in her ongoing divorce from Marc Daly. "Her phone number appears in Marc's phone records," she alleges and tells Marlo she'll have appear in court. This is followed by Andy reviewing a shocking subpoena. Further, we see Drew's divorce from Ralph Pittman being discussed as well as allegations against her.

The 38-year-old was accused of kissing her former co-star LaToya Howard and said to have romanced basketball player Tamera "Ty" Young. Even though Drew denied the allegations previously, Shereé brings forward her receipts and gives Andy printouts of conversations between Drew and Ty. "They're very incriminating," Andy says as he goes through the pages. Kandi then calls Drew out for straight-up lying and accuses her of gaslighting Ralph.

Ralph then makes an appearance and Drew asks him why he's here. When Andy asks if there's a possibility they'll reconcile, Ralph says, "Of course, I love my wife." Drew bursts into anger and says, "You just told me you were getting blowjobs around the world!" and proceeds to show Andy a text seemingly from Ralph. "You constantly throw dirt on my name, and you think I'm supposed to put up on that?" she asks and then leaves the set.

"I'm not putting up with this sh*t! I'm out! I'm done. I'm not sitting here and doing this. I don't take it at home, I'm not gonna take it here," she says before storming out. For the unversed, earlier this year, the two of them filed for divorce with Drew's petition being an hour earlier than Ralph's. Part one will be followed up by part two of the reunion.

When and where to watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta 15 reunion

Part one of The Real Housewives of Atlanta 15 reunion will premiere on September 3, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. Meanwhile, part two of the explosive Atlanta reunion will premiere on September 10, at the same time. Prior to this arrangement. the season finale recently aired on August 27. Every episode is available to stream on Peacock the day after it airs on Bravo.

