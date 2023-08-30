The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Is Bravo planning to reboot Georgia-based edition after backlash over season 15? Here's what we know

The Real Housewives of Atlanta might be one of the most popular editions of The Real Housewives franchise but after 15 long seasons, fans think it's in need of a reboot. The Georgia-based series features several women from the region and evolves around their personal as well as professional lives. According to sources, Bravo has been noticing the reactions online and is actively looking for a reboot for the upcoming season 16.

It won't be a surprise considering the success of The Real Housewives of New York City, which was rebooted for its currently airing fourteenth season. A new batch of cast members is starring in the Big Apple edition and fans have been talking about how it feels like a breath of fresh air. Here's what we know about the network's plans for the Atlanta edition's future.

ALSO READ: The Real Housewives of Atlanta 15 reunion: From private text messages and shady receipts to court cases and subpoenas; what to expect

Will The Real Housewives of Atlanta be rebooted?

According to Page Six, while nothing has been decided officially, Bravo is considering all the feedback from fans, and conversations about a change in the cast lineup are being looked into. The source added that Atlanta has been scouted in hopes of new women willing to be a part of the series. Another source told the portal that the search has been on for the last two months and is the "worst-kept secret in town" amidst the outreach efforts.

"They haven't found any famous people of note that want to be on the reboot, and if they can't find any famous people that want to be on the show, then they can't reboot the entire show," an insider explains. Meanwhile, the original source claims that there will be no delays in casting, and it's too early on in the whole process with the fifteenth season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta still airing. Part one of the reunion will premiere on September 3.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Potential cast shakeup

Meanwhile, part two will air on September 10 on Bravo. Another source told Entertainment Tonight that a major shakeup can be expected in the next season of the reality series. "Before the women filmed their recent reunion, they were told that they should expect a big change with the franchise moving forward," as per the portal. The report added that a reboot like New York City was hinted but a couple of the current stars could be retained.

As per the source, the cast is on edge wondering if they'll make the cut, and are unsure about the network's plans for the series The ratings have been strong but the network is reportedly paying heed to the fans and what they want. Regardless of these reports, other sources claim that no major decisions have been taken yet and won't be made until the two-part reunion airs and the season wraps up. The currently airing season premiered on May 7, 2023.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Real Housewives franchise: From Nene Leakes to Lisa Rinna; cast members BLACKLISTED by Bravo and why