The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills 13, episode 1 recap: From marital trouble for Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky to Erika Jayne's hormonal changes

While The Real Housewives has been a popular franchise through and through, certain editions cause more chatter than others and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is one such version. It is officially back with its 13th season and fans are enjoying the change in dynamics and the fresh vibe of the newest installment. The major drama of the season will obviously be Kyle Richards splitting from her husband Mauricio Umansky.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills 13 premiered on October 25, 2023, on Bravo. The installment features Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Annemarie Wiley as cast members. Here's a recap of what happened in the first episode of the season titled The Eaglewoman Has Landed.

ALSO READ: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills 13: From Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky split rumors to cast changes

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills 13, episode 1 recap

Erika Jayne and her hormonal changes

Erika Jayne has been a cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since season 6 and this time she is back but she looks different than before. When the cast commented on her weight loss, she attributed it to good hormones. After Dorit mentioned Ozempic in her confessional, a producer asked Erika if she took Ozempic or Wegovy, but she denied it. "I did it hormonally," she said during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

She also mentioned how menopause had a part to play in the weight loss. Talking to Extra TV, she explained, "I've always been tiny. I got bigger through all of my depression and through everything else. There's nothing like putting on a show and a little bit of stress... to get you right back into shape." Erika also questioned Dorit's marriage to PK in the episode claiming there might have been a woman in the car when he was pulled over for a DUI.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's tattoo tiff

Dorit opened up about her struggles with PTSD and wondered about the future of her marriage. Kyle said she had the same thoughts about her marriage to Mauricio. During the first episode, when he saw a tattoo on her ankle, he asked her how many she had in total. Mauricio found out that Kyle now had five tattoos while he only knew about three of them. "Well maybe you should be looking at my body closer," she commented.

He then told her having five tattoos was more than enough and that he would "not allow" any more than that. Kyle didn't seem to care and stated that it was her body and she would be the one making decisions. "I'm at a point in my life I don't have to explain anything to anybody anymore. Including you," she responded. Additionally, Garcelle had parental problems to deal with as her son Jax stated he wanted more freedom and support from her.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Real Housewives of New York City 14 recap: Erin Dana Lichy SLAMMED by cast members, called out for gaslighting and being 'sh*t-stirrer'