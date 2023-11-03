The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills 13, episode 2 recap: From diamond necklace for Crystal to more tattoo trouble for Kyle and Mauricio

With the premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills 13 last week, the season has been off to a dramatic start. The drama between Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky and their eventual separation is obviously the main focus of the season. The issues between them were quite visible from the first episode. On the other hand, Erika Jayne's weight loss and chatter about the hormonal changes she went through were shed light on and discussed.

The currently airing new season premiered on October 25, 2023, on Bravo. It features Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Annemarie Wiley as cast members. Here's a recap of what exactly happened in the second episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills 13 titled An Unwise Surprise.

ALSO READ: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills 13, episode 1 recap: From marital trouble for Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky to Erika Jayne's hormonal changes

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills 13, episode 2 recap

Dorit Kemsley: Questioning and surprises galore

During the tea party hosted by Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne admitted she was wrong for stating that Dorit and her husband PK Kemsley would be the next to split. Dorit said the comment hurt her more than usual because she has been going through a hard time with PK spending most of his time in London. Meanwhile, PK asked Kyle to bring Dorit over to a hotel so he could recreate the movie Pretty Woman on their anniversary day.

When Dorit asked why Kyle and Mauricio weren't seen together as much, the latter brushed it off. But the former didn't back down and pointed out how the couple don't post as much about each other on Instagram anymore. "I feel like I needed a little freedom... and some space," Kyle replied. "Specifically away from your husband?" Dorit asked to which Kyle responded, "Away from everything." Later, PK surprised Dorit in the hotel lounge.

One of Dorit's favorite songs was played by a band and during their dinner, PK told Dorit he wouldn't be indulging in any more surprises and called her a control freak. She explained that she prefers to take control of everything because of her PTSD and the surprise made her anxious at first since was unaware of it. PK didn't care to understand any of it and seemed rather nonchalant about it despite Dorit mentioning how she felt about things.

Parental troubles, tattoo troubles, and more

Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke had lunch together where the former opened up about her parental troubles. Her son Jax wanted to go and live with his father and she was sad about it. Sutton told Garcelle that teenage boys can be a**holes and she shouldn't worry about it too much. Meanwhile, Kyle revealed that she and Mauricio were not in sync anymore. At a birthday party, Mauricio's mother asked if things were okay between them.

Advertisement

She was worried because of all the rumors and media reports. asked if everything was okay. During the dinner, when Kyle told Estella that both she and Mauricio had tattoos, the latter wasn't happy. He was annoyed at Kyle for revealing that and stated it was his business to tell his family about it. She was surprised by his reaction and didn't think it would be that big of a deal. The whole group then boarded a private jet for their fun Las Vegas trip.

The girls gifted Crystal Minkoff a diamond and sapphire necklace and they were off to Magic Mike Live. Later, Sutton was upset about something and wanted her mic off. This led to an argument between the ladies and escalated things quickly. The next episode will feature the aftermath of the same and more Vegas drama. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs every Wednesday on Bravo. Episode three will be broadcast next week.

ALSO READ: The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City 4, episode 8: From Mary Cosby wanting to backhand Whitney Rose to Monica Garcia confronting her mother