The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills 13, episode 3 recap: Sutton Stracke goes through jealous meltdown in Las Vegas, calls Kyle Richards a b*tch

The new season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills 13 premiered recently and there have been plenty of interesting situations and the start of the right kind of drama already. The situation between Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky which will lead to their eventual separation has been hugely focused on. Apart from that, there's been meltdowns, anger, and conversations. Las Vegas added another layer of scandal and excitement to the equations.

The currently airing season premiered on October 25, 2023, on Bravo. It features Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Annemarie Wiley as cast members. Here's a recap of what happened in the third episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills 13 titled It's Not About the Pants.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills 13, episode 3 recap

Las Vegas drama and meltdowns

When it comes down to fun, frolic, and scandals, Las Vegas is the way to go. Sutton was determined to get onstage and enjoy with the performers. "We're in Vegas, I want to get up on stage and dance with strippers. I mean, come on, why not? No one will know," she said during her confessional. When Sutton was not invited onstage despite her dreams and plans, she was massively hurt. When asked if she was okay, she had a massive meltdown.

"That's not okay. No! What the f*ck? What the f*ck was that? I am on the board of the American Ballet Foundation. I don't do that f*cking sh*t!" Sutton ranted. She added, "I'm f*cking pissed. That f*cking sucked." She was annoyed she wasn't chosen to go on stage and was jealous Crystal and Erika got to enjoy the strippers instead. When Kyle intervened and asked Sutton to stop making a scene, the latter asked her to shut up about the same.

"You're such a b*tch. You really are," Sutton fumed about Kyle, who responded, "Now you're being a b*tch." When the night came to an end after all of the drama and fights, Garcelle got her co-stars back in the van and wondered how the fun night became such a chaotic dumpster fire that a lot of it was spent solving the fights instead of enjoying what Vegas had to offer. And that's how the night of relaxation and enjoyment went down.

Garcelle's lack of trust

Garcelle has her own set of family issues to deal with, especially her sons one of whom, namely Oliver Saunders is now almost divorced. He kissed Raquel Leviss on Vanderpump Rules while he was still married which led to separation from his wife. Meanwhile, Garcelle revealed she did not trust her cast members when it came to talking about her family and its issues. Especially after Erika's unnecessary behavior with her son Jax last season.

Kyle and Erika apologized to Garcelle who divulged that she felt vulnerable about the situation. Meanwhile, Dorit was annoyed by this as she pointed out that everything was okay and the topic was more than a year old. Garcelle told Dorit that she never listens and twists everything to make herself a victim. She walked off after the heated moment. For the unversed, Erika swore at Jax and Dorit, PK, Kyle, and Mauricio laughed about it.

